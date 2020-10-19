Two down, two more to go.
Holy Family Catholic defeated Wright County Conference opponents Delano 7-1 and Mound-Westonka 2-0, now they draw a third league opponent in Waconia in the Section 6A semifinals.
The Fire, now 9-1-3 overall, are slated to play the Wildcats on the home grass at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The two teams played to a 1-1 draw in the regular season.
Holy Family got a pair of second-half goals over the final 10 minutes from freshman Cris Corrales, an assist from Bishop Schugel, to defeat Mound-Westonka.
Schugel netted a pair of goals over the final three minutes in a 3-1 regular season win over the White Hawks.
A week after beating Delano 8-1 in the regular season finale, the Fire won the playoff opener, getting a hat trick and two assists from Finn Dowling. Schugel also scored twice with Finn Olsen and Charles Ficek adding goals.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN
Extending the win streak to five games, Southwest Christian advanced to the Section 6A semifinals, defeating West Lutheran 4-0 and Mayer Lutheran 1-0 in the opening two rounds.
Jon Brain's winner from Camden Mellema in the first half proved to be the only goal scorer at Watertown-Mayer High School on Oct. 15.
Bergen Rosdahl made one save in net for the Stars.
Two days earlier, Mellema scored twice with Jack Boike adding a tally and three assists in the victory over West Lutheran. Logan Ahlers made 23 saves in net for the Warriors.
Southwest Christian faces top seed Orono at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20 in the semifinal round. The Stars lost 1-0 to the Spartans in the regular season.