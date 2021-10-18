Southwest Christian was in control, up 2-0 in the Section 6A semifinal at halftime Saturday. The lead was 4-1 with 14 minutes to play. And then 4-2 with five minutes to play. And then 4-3 ....
You get it.
It was a nailbiter at the end.
Breck School, the No. 5 seed in Section 6A boys soccer despite being ranked No. 9 in state, put on a furious comeback, scoring three times in the second half, falling a goal short in a 4-3 Stars' win.
Southwest Christian (12-3-3) will play for its first section championship at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19 in Delano against Providence Academy.
The two teams played to a 90-minute draw in the regular season.
The Stars hope the return of leading scorer Jon Brain is the difference the second time around.
Brain has been a difference maker since his return late in September from a back injury, and he was in the section semifinals, scoring twice.
Defenseman Nickolas Azanov, a single assist into the match, also added his first two varsity goals for Southwest Christian.
Adam Tebbs came up big throughout for the host Stars, making 11 saves.
Neither Southwest Christian or Providence Academy has ever reached the state tournament in boys soccer.
(3) Providence Academy 1, (2) Holy Family Catholic 0
A stingy defense versus a quick-striking offense. A dream match-up in the semifinals of Section 6A between a pair of top-five ranked teams in Class A boys soccer.
Providence Academy, No. 3 in the state, entered Saturday's match having allowed nine goals in 16 contests; 10 shutouts on the season.
Holy Family Catholic, No. 5 in the state, entered Saturday's home game having scored 41 goals in 15 contests; shutout just once on the season.
While the Fire put eight shots on goal, Lions goalkeeper Ben Martin stood tall.
Providence Academy broke a scoreless game with 16:21 remaining, a goal from Matt Wooden from 18 yards out, sending the Lions to their first-ever section championship game on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. in Delano.
Holy Family Catholic finished the season with a 8-6-2 record, reaching the section semifinals in three consecutive years after playing in the state tournament in 2018.