Eight goals were scored in the regular season meeting Sept. 20 between Holy Family Catholic and Southwest Christian.
The two teams, both ranked in the top-five in Class A all season, traded leads throughout, the final two tallies going to the Stars in a 5-3 win.
The rematch, set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Delano Sports Complex, will send one team to its first state tournament.
(1) Southwest Christian 8, (4) Heritage Christian 0
Held to two goals in a quarterfinal win, top-ranked Southwest Christian exploded for a touchdown, adding a two-point conversion, or eight goals, in a shutout in the Section 6A semifinals on Oct. 16 in Chaska.
The Stars led 5-0 at halftime.
Southwest Christian has pitched a shutout in six consecutive matches, or more than 490 minutes dating back to the Stars' lone loss on Sept. 25 at Tartan High School in Oakdale.
It is the second consecutive section championship appearance for Southwest Christian, which was runner-up to Waconia in 2020.
(2) Holy Family Catholic 2, (3) Watertown-Mayer 1 OT
When senior captain Katie Anseth scored her fourth goal of the season with 11 minutes to play, a strike from 25 or so yards out, Holy Family Catholic looked like they would be headed to the Section 6A championship.
Watertown-Mayer said not so fast.
After watching the Fire score with eight seconds left, the game-winner, in a 2-1 regular season meeting, the Royals returned the favor with 17 seconds left, forcing overtime on a Eleanor Rundell score.
Good thing for Holy Family Catholic, captain clutch, Maeve Kelly, is on their side.
The senior forward netted her 31st goal of the season, 57 seconds into extra time, the golden goal, to send the Fire to the section final.
Holy Family Catholic (12-2-2) is ranked No. 3 in Class A. The program has never advanced to the state tournament.