Holy Family Catholic knew it would take a complete 80-minute game, in all phases, to beat top-ranked Southwest Christian in the Section 6A championship Oct. 19.
The Fire held a 2-1 halftime lead, extending the advantage to two in a regular season meeting Sept. 20, only to see the Stars score four times for a 5-3 win.
A two-goal lead with 40 minutes to play, Holy Family Catholic limited chances for Southwest Christian, a penalty-kick goal with 83 seconds remaining the only surrendered tally, in a 2-1 win for the Fire at Delano High School.
It is the first trip to the state tournament for the Holy Family Catholic girls soccer program.
“Playing since eighth grade, working so hard for this moment, it feels so good to have it all pay off and for us to reach that goal of going to state. It has been a grind at times this season, but this team came together and it feels so special right now," said Holy Family Catholic senior captain Maeve Kelly, who has 31 goals and 37 points and is a Miss Soccer finalist.
It was Kelly who grabbed the championship plaque, running toward the rest of the team to celebrate, first with the players, and then following with a hundred or so fellow students from the Victoria school.
"Maeve's being a little modest. You don't make it this far without having a player like Maeve, who has scored something like 30 goals. We look to her for those big goals," Holy Family Catholic senior captain Mimi Pavelka said.
Southwest Christian rallied on set plays in the first meeting, something the Fire worked extensively on in practice. While defending, they were able to work on their own game.
Something that came into play twice in the first half.
A Southwest Christian hand ball just outside the box, Fire senior captain Katie Anseth's free kick into the box found the head of Kelly, who redirected the ball into the net for the 1-0 lead in the 19th minute.
All-state and Miss Soccer finalist Maeve Kelly with the header goal in the 22nd minute off a free kick after the Southwest goaltender touched the ball outside the box
Holy Family 1, SW Christian 0
* 1st goal surrendered in 520+ minutes by Stars
Holy Family Catholic added a second goal off a corner kick from Maggie Dowling, the ball landing between two Star defenders, Fire midfielder Mary Furlong finding a foot on the ball into the open net.
“We worked a lot on corners and set pieces and I think that helped us offensively. They were able to capitalize on corners last time. I think our focus was there for all 80 minutes. We let up a bit last time up two goals and were never able to get it back," Kelly said.
"I think we had a better team mentality tonight. We used our entire team and the entire field. We were able to practice on turf a couple of times and I think we were more comfortable then them on it," Pavelka said.
A dominating first 40 minutes, Holy Family Catholic's game plan of ball possession and clogging the middle of the field limited Stars scoring chances.
Maya Johnson broke through in the opening 30 seconds of the second half, hitting the post. A follow-up attempt was saved by Fire goaltender Olivia Paidosh.
A second scoring chance for the Stars came on a senior captain Lauren Walmer free kick into the box, a rebound shot from senior captain Sophie Hotchkiss high and wide.
"Having that balanced, where we feel confident in all three levels, is so important. You just never know when a team will be able to counter, and I have so much faith in our defense that they will get the job done," Kelly said.
Holy Family Catholic, despite a pair of close-in shots, a breakaway from Kelly off a counter, was unable to put any distance between them and the Stars.
Maeve Kelly with the breakaway counter off a Southwest Christian corner.
Just inches from likely sealing this one ...
A penalty in the box with 1:23 left in regulation resulted in a Walmer penalty-shot goal.
"In a game like this, it's defense-first for me," said Pavelka, part of triplets on the roster with Kenzie and Hailey. "I see my job as getting that ball to midfielders, getting the ball up to our forwards. I have that trust in them to handle that part of the game, and I have my job to do, too." Pavelka said.
Southwest Christian on the board, down 2-1 with 83 seconds left
Lauren Walmer PK
It was only the second loss of the season for Southwest Christian (16-2-1), which were runners-up in Section 6A for the second consecutive year.
The Stars entered the match having won six straight games via shutout, a span of more than 500 minutes.
Holy Family Catholic (13-2-2), No. 3 in Class A, will likely receive the No. 1 or 2 seed at state. The brackets will be released on Saturday, Oct. 23.