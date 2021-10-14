Top seeds vs bottom seeds in section play can make for some lopsided scores.
Southwest Christian, ranked No. 4 in Class A boys play, put up a dozen goals.
Holy Family Catholic, ranked No. 3 in Class A girls play, put up an even 10.
A collision course between the two schools in the girls and boys finals in Section 6A are still in play through the quarterfinal round.
GIRLS: Holy Family Catholic 10, Providence Academy 1
Maggie Dowling and Maeve Kelly each scored in the opening 10 minutes as Holy Family Catholic put up a touchdown in the first half, winning 10-1 over Providence Academy in the Section 6A quarterfinals Oct. 14.
The Lions broke a 9-0 game early in the second half with a free kick goal.
Providence Academy entered the playoffs with one win in 16 matches.
Holy Family Catholic hosts sixth-ranked Watertown-Mayer in the semifinals at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 in Victoria. The Fire beat the Royals 2-1 in the 80th minute in the regular season.
BOYS: Southwest Christian 12, Eagle Ridge Academy 0
Jon Brain scored five times as Southwest Christian put up a touchdown in the first half, winning 12-0 over Eagle Ridge Academy in the Section 6A quarterfinals on Oct. 14 in Chaska.
Josh Larson had a career game with a hat trick and assist, while Jack Boike and Jake Bettin each added a goal and two assists. The Stars also got a goal and helper from Luke Kamm and Albert Backlund.
Adam Tebbs saw two shots on net in 60 minutes of play for Southwest Christian.
Next up is a semifinal contest with No. 9 Breck School on Saturday, Oct. 16, with a 3 p.m. start. The two teams played to a 1-1 draw in the season opener in August.
BOYS: Holy Family 6, United Christian Academy 1
Charlie Ficek recorded a four-point game, scoring two goals with two assists, as second-seeded Holy Family Catholic advanced to the semifinals in Section 6A with a 6-1 win over United Christian Academy on Oct. 14.
Ficek from Phillip Olson opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, while Olson converted a penalty kick four minutes later after Ryder Ferguson was taken down in the box.
Ferguson added a second tally at 3-0 for the Fire.
Second-half goals came from Thomas Laaksonen, Ficek and Abe Malek.
Dylan Ehlers made two saves in 65 minutes of shutout soccer for Holy Family Catholic, which will face third-ranked Providence Academy at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 in Victoria.
The Lions lost just twice in the regular season, both to No. 1 St. Paul Academy.
GIRLS: Southwest Christian 2, Mayer Lutheran 0
A bit closer than expected between No. 1 and 8 seeds in which the regular season score was a four-goal difference.
Nonetheless, tallies in each half, led top-ranked Southwest Christian to a 2-0 win over Mayer Lutheran in the Section 6A quarterfinals on Oct. 14.
The Stars are 15-1-1 on the season.
No scoring information was available.
Southwest Christian hosts Heritage Christian at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, in the semifinals. The two teams did not play in the regular season.