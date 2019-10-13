Battle-tested Waconia is not the fourth-best team in Section 2A girls soccer and they showed that in a 4-0 quarterfinal victory over 15-win Southwest Christian Oct. 12.
The loss was the first since Sept. 9, a stretch in which the Stars won 11 straight games, outscoring opponents 46-2.
Waconia, now 11-2-4 overall, played a mix of Class A and AA teams, playing to draws with Section 2A top seed Mankato West as well as Shakopee, Orono and ranked Benilde-St. Margaret.
Madeline Charbonneau scored twice for Waconia, which led 3-0 at halftime. Chanda Breeggemann also found the net for the Wildcats.
Southwest Christian finished the season with a 15-3 record.
Waconia will play No. 8 seed New Ulm, a 2-1 upset winner over Mankato West, in a semifinal on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
FAIRMONT 2, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 1 OT
Tied at one in overtime, third seed Fairmont got the game-winner, a 2-1 quarterfinal win over No. 6 seed Holy Family Catholic Oct. 12. The game time temperature was near freezing.
It was the 13th win in 16 matches for the Cardinals.
Rayah Quiring gave Fairmont a 1-0 lead at halftime.
No other scoring was available.
Holy Family Catholic finished the season with a 10-8 record.
Fairmont plays St. Peter, a 1-0 winner over Mankato East, in the Section 2A semifinals Oct. 15.