Southwest Christian/Richfield won the program's first playoff game Feb. 18. The reward was a second Section 2A boys hockey game 24 hours later.
Shutout 5-0 in a 2019 post-season meeting with Delano/Rockford, this time around the seventh-seeded Stars were right there with the Tigers on Feb. 19 at St. Louis Park Rec Center.
Jeremiah Konkel's 13th goal, a one-timer back door pass from linemate Nic Gustafson, tied the game with 5:50 remaining in regulation, a score of 2-2.
Delano/Rockford, the No. 2 seed, though, countered with the winner just 38 seconds in a 3-2 win.
Southwest Christian/Richfield finished with a 13-12-2 record.
"Last year was the first time we played a full varsity schedule. First game in sections, guys were a little nervous last year. The seniors, the juniors, sophomores and all the way down, they know what to do. They do it in practice all the time. It was very rewarding to see it come to fruition tonight," Stars head coach Erik Westrum said.
Delano/Rockford jumped out to a 2-0 lead, goals on a Jesse Peterson blast from the point and puck luck bounce off a Stars player right to Trevor Oja just 7:25 into the contest.
The Stars didn't back down despite the early deficit, getting one back on a Jackson Olimb wrister on the power play from Owen Sommerness and Gustafson.
Thirteen saves in the second period from goaltender Isaac Haugen, 30 for the game, kept Southwest Christian/Richfield within striking distance.
And that came with Gustafson cycling around the net, finding Konkel, knocked to the ice in the corner, before heading to the net uncovered for the redirect into goal to tie the game at two.
The winning goal from Oja entered the zone on a stretch pass, the Stars coaching staff immediately calling for offsides. Gunnar Paulson's pass to Oja in the slot proved to be the game-winning combination.
Southwest Christian/Richfield finished with 20 shots on goal, getting two attempts on net in a power play opportunity late in the game.
"It was hard to lose the way we did, like that. How it ended. The growth from bottom to top, it was really rewarding," Westrum said.
While a small senior class, it was a mighty one for the Stars. Gustafson, who notched 100 career goals in the playoff opener, a 4-1 win over Waconia, finished with 30 goals and 65 points.
Konkel (36 points) and Sommerness (nine points) joined Gustafson on the top line with Caleb Nollenberger (two points) a reserve defenseman.
"The first thing I said was thank you to the seniors. They put the team on their back, not just during the season, but the post-season. They were the line (Tuesday). They were the line tonight. I said, who's going to step up next year? It's going to be hard fulfilling those roles, but I think we got guys, a lot of guys with a lot of experience being a new program, they were thrown into the fire and we'll be better because of it in the coming years," Westrum said.
Top seed Orono won in the first game 5-1 over No. 8 seed Bloomington Kennedy.
Four teams, Minneapolis and Breck School, and Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper and Mound-Westonka, play in the other quarterfinals on Friday, Feb. 21 at St. Louis Park Rec Center.
The semifinals are Monday, Feb. 24 with the championship on Feb. 27.
Southwest Christian/Richfield started the post-season Feb. 18, getting a pair of short-handed tallies from Konkel in a 4-1 win over Waconia.
Olimb and Gustafson also scored for the Stars, which trailed 1-0 at 2:02 of the first period. Haugen, making his playoff debut, stopped 25-of-26 shots.