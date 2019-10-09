Southwest Christian peppered the net with shot after shot, but after 40 minutes the advantage was just one goal.
The Stars, though, wore down No. 12 seed International School of Eden Prairie, adding a trio of second-half goals in a 4-0 win in the first round of the Section 6A boys soccer playoffs Oct. 8.
Jon Brain scored twice for Southwest Christian, the No. 5 seed in the bracket. The Stars are 12-5 on the season.
David Brain added a goal and assist with Jack Boike adding two assists. Captain Adam Cavalieri also scored for Southwest Christian. Adam Tebbs made the start in net, posting a shutout with three saves.
The Stars play Mayer Lutheran/Watertown-Mayer at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9 in Mayer. The Crusaders won in a shootout over Maranatha Christian/West Lutheran in the first round.
Mayer Lutheran beat Southwest Christian 2-1 in the regular season.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 4, PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 0
Bishop Schugel and Dan Parker each scored first-half goals, leading Holy Family Catholic to a 4-0 home win over Providence Academy in the Section 6A boys soccer opener Oct. 8.
The Fire are 9-4-2 overall.
Holy Family Catholic, the No. 3 seed, held Providence Academy to two shots.
A goal from Ryder Ferguson, his third in the last two matches, on a pass from Thomas Aragon Menzel, gave Holy Family Catholic a 3-0 lead early in the second half.
Schugel added his second goal from Parker to complete the scoring. Parker finished with a three-point evening with Bryce Richter making two saves.
Holy Family Catholic plays Monticello, an 8-0 winner over Central Minnesota Christian School of Prinsburg, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10 in the quarterfinals.
The Fire beat Monticello 5-2 in the regular season.