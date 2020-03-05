Holy Family Catholic outscored Providence Academy 47-13 in the first half of a Feb. 24 regular season meeting, winning by 27 points.
Ten days later, a first round Section 5AA boys basketball match-up, the contest was much tighter.
A six-point lead at halftime, Holy Family Catholic, which trailed by four points with 4:40 remaining, prevailed in a 62-60 final March 5 in Victoria.
The Fire finished the game on a 12-6 run, getting 15 and 14 points from Seth Thompson and Noah Seck. Nick Hendler also added 11 points for Holy Family Catholic, which led 28-22 at halftime.
Providence Academy led by as many as five points in the second half at 47-42. Sam Schroeder and Jimmy Fafinski were both in double figures with 14 and 10 points for the Lions.
Holy Family Catholic (11-16) plays top-seeded Minneapolis North, a 19-game winner, in the Section 5AA quarterfinal at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 63, HOWARD LAKE-WAVERLY-WINSTED 47
xxx