If there's such thing as a good loss, the Section 2AA semifinal defeat to Eden Prairie in 2019 was just that to Chaska head boys hockey coach Dave Snuggerud.
"We're 11-1-1 in our last 13 because we just have concentrated on defensive hockey. In years past we relied on offense. I was getting some bad looks from people. They said you have to tighten it up a little bit," the coach said.
Chaska won 19 games in 2018-19, scoring nearly six goals per game. They led Eden Prairie 1-0 and 2-1 in the semifinal round at Braemar. The Eagles kept pouring it on, eventually winning 7-3.
So Snuggerud, who made a living for some time as a defensive forward, changed up his way of teaching. No more high-flying. Now, more puck possession, yet find ways to remain creative.
"Coaching it, I hate it. I love when kids make plays, are dynamic. ... Dumping the puck is not a play in our playbook," Snuggerud said. "(Puck possession), that's something we've focused on for three years. That's not something we had to reteach. Our seniors are good at it. Our juniors are good at it. The young group, the sophomores and a few freshmen, that's how they've played all the way up."
Forty years after the United States beat the Soviet Union -- Snuggerud a future Olympian in 1988 in Calgary -- Snuggerud talked to the Chaska team about Herb Brooks. Keeping possession of the puck was his MO as a coach.
"I had to sell a little bit from the 1980 Olympic team. We're the four seed and we're playing a man's game. (Prior Lake), they're men. I told the boys, back in 1980, a group of young men had to play against men," Snuggerud said.
Back in the Section 2AA semifinals Feb. 22 at Braemar Arena in Edina, this time in the underdog role, Chaska continued doing what has made them successful this season, winning 4-1.
The Hawks advanced to the program's first section championship, another date with Eden Prairie on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. at Mariucci Arena at the University of Minnesota.
Chaska capitalized, scoring four goals on their first 14 shots.
Max Burkholder buried a power-play wrister for the only goal of the first period.
Bauer Barry found room between the blocker and the pipe for a key 2-0 lead in the second period.
Minutes later, Jimmy Snuggerud cleaned up the garbage, finishing a 2-on-1 opportunity out of the corner from linemates Sully Scholle and Zach Seltun.
Seltun's wrister despite being held on a partial breakaway increased the Chaska lead to 4-0.
"They bought into this was going to be a much more difficult game once you get over here. They learned a heck of a lot from last year," Snuggerud said.
Prior Lake did get a goal back, a power-play shot from Will Schumacher beating Chaska's Carter Wishart, but the final 17 minutes were controlled by the Hawks, the score never getting any closer.
Chaska, aided by seven minutes of power play, including a 5-minute major for contact to the head, outshot the Lakers 13-5 in the third period. Wishart made 17 saves for Chaska.
"(Prior Lake plays) really hard, and we didn't see that a lot this year," Snuggerud said. "We have a freshman goalie. Two other freshmen. Two sophomores. It's a young group, but they have great leadership."
Chaska will play Eden Prairie for the third consecutive post-season. The Hawks ousted the Eagles in overtime on their own ice in 2018 with Eden Prairie defeating the Hawks in 2019 before advancing to state in the finals.
Eden Prairie beat Minnetonka 6-1 in the first semifinal on Saturday.
"They're a fast team. Mittelstadt, they have some other boys that are quick over there. And they're on the big sheet. They have the advantage. We'll have to figure out a way to defend them on the big sheet," Snuggerud said.
Eden Prairie beat Chaska 5-4 in overtime on Dec. 27 in Prior Lake. A back-and-forth game, one that showcased the talent the Eagles have. And now they have Jackson Blake as well.
"It will be a different game. Their "D" are good. They're able to read plays. We'll have to be careful. On the big sheet, that's something totally new to us. So they'll recognize they'll have a little more time, which could be to our advantage," Snuggerud said.
Chaska did play at Mariucci Arena in 2019, defeating Benilde-St. Margaret in a Metro West Conference clash late in the season.
This one will be different. Everyone knows that. That's what makes it a monumental time for the Chaska Hawks.
EDEN PRAIRIE 6, MINNETONKA 1
The rubber match between Eden Prairie and Minnetonka in the Section 2AA semifinals Feb. 22 at Braemar Arena, for one period the Skippers were right with the Eagles.
Twelve shots on goal, the lone tally coming off the stick of captain Teddy Lagerback.
The second period, well, Eden Prairie came alive.
Four goals, two in the final minute of the stanza, led the defending section champion Eagles to a 6-1 win.
Mr. Hockey finalist Ben Steeves scored twice for Eden Prairie, including the eventual winner on a misplay of the puck from the goaltender that bounced off a defender into the net.
Carter Batchelder on a back door pass and score on the power play and John Mittselstadt some 31 seconds later gave Eden Prairie the 4-1 lead.
Third-period tallies from Riku Brown on the power play and Will Britton into the empty net ended Minnetonka's season with a 13-13-1 record.
Brandon Shantz made 27 saves for the Skippers with Duke Kiffin and Tyler Kueppers adding assists on the first-period goal.
Eden Prairie won the regular season first meeting 4-3 with Minnetonka claiming a February win 3-1.