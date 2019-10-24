Thirteen different Southwest Christian players hit the court in a 25-8, 25-6, 25-7 win over Richfield in the first round of the Section 2AA playoffs on Oct. 24 in Chaska.
Mackenzie Close had 13 kills with no errors on just 16 swings. Felicia Luther also served 12 aces on 27 attempts.
Richfield had just nine earned points in the loss.
Luther finished with 26 assists with Estelle Haugen adding six kills. Southwest Christian had 21 aces, eight blocking points and a team total of 19 digs led by Marissa Agrimson with seven.
All four top seeds in the north sub-section were victorious including No. 4 seed Jordan in a 3-1 decision over Glencoe-Silver Lake.
Southwest Christian plays Jordan at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at New Prague High School.
BELLE PLAINE 3, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 0
Errors, free points to the other team the achilles heel to Holy Family Catholic this season, that was the story in the first round of the Section 2AA playoffs Oct 24. at Belle Plaine.
The top-10 Tigers advanced by a 25-12, 25-17, 25-17 score.
The Fire finished with a 1-21 record this season.