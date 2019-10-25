Chaska wasn't at full strength against Shakopee Aug. 24 or Sept. 20. They also weren't playing like they are right now.
Both, it seemed, caught fifth-ranked and the top seed in Section 2AAA, the Sabers, off-guard Oct. 25 in the quarterfinal round.
Chaska was the better team in every facet. When Shakopee made the call, the Hawks answered every time.
The Metro West Conference champions, the No. 8 seed in the bracket, upset the Sabers 25-19, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23.
"I certainly had chills. I had good chills all day long actually. We came in tonight feeling confident that this was our match, that we could do. And the girls showed that," Chaska coach Sue Murphy said.
It was the power hitting of Mallory Heyer, Ella Christ and Hanna Thompson.
It was the well executed tips from Jordan Thompson.
It was setter Hannah Polk running all around the court, orchestrating the offense perfectly.
It was the defense of Brier Ziemer, Olivia Breyer, and Anna Doolittle. The serving of Paris Conkey. The play off the bench from Avery Rosenberg.
"Everybody's contributing. That's what it takes. It's hard to be a bench player, but they're all supportive, helping these girls succeed. They all want what's best for the entire team. Right now we have everybody on the same page," Murphy said.
The Hawks coach also lauded the support of the students and fans in attendance, the players feeding off their energy.
Chaska, up two games to one, jumped out to a 12-5 advantage, just three points away from a victory at 22-18. That's when Shakopee made its final push, scoring five straight.
How would the Hawks respond? Like they did all night.
Following a Saber serve out of bounds at 23, Christ's swing down the middle gave Chaska game point. A Shakopee attack beyond the back line clinched the victory.
It is the first section semifinal appearance since 2015.
Chaska is at the No. 4 seed Eden Prairie, a 3-1 winner over Hutchinson, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29. The Hawks were eliminated by Eden Prairie in the post-season in 2016 and 2017.
Chaska got off to a fast start in game one, a 17-11 lead. Shakopee countered, drawing within one at 20-19. Out of a timeout, the Hawks went to Christ on four consecutive possessions for a 24-19 lead.
Thompson's kill into open space on the court gave Chaska game one 25-19.
Game two never belonged to the Hawks, until it did. Shakopee had a lead of 7-2, Chaska fought back for an 8-7 lead on back-to-back Heyer kills.
Shakopee used a 9-2 run for a five-point lead at 17-12. Chaska fought back, a pair of aces from Breyer tying the match at 21. Heyer and Doolittle came up with big swings to clinch the game at 25-23.
"Playing against them twice already, neither time we were full strength, so (Shakopee) never really did see what we got until tonight. We're certainly peaking at the right time. Our defense has been outstanding," Murphy said.
No. 2 seed Minnetonka hosts No. 3 New Prague in the other semifinal at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29. The Skippers beat Chanhassen in four games with the Trojans winning in a sweep of Waconia.