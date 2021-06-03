Yet to break 300 this season on a par-72 course, Chaska not only went under that, they posted a round to remember during the first 18 holes of the Section 2AAA boys golf tournament at Ridges at Sand Creek on June 2.
Led by sub-par scores of 68 and 70 from seniors Davis Johnson and Garrett Pritchard -- a career-best for Pritchard -- has Chaska in first place at the halfway point with a team score of 291.
Eden Prairie (299), Minnetonka (300) and Mankato West (305) also advance to Monday's second round.
Johnson bogeyed three of the first five holes before drawing even at the turn. He played the final five holes at minus-four. Johnson had birdies on three of the five par-five holes.
Pritchard had five birdies over the final 11 holes, including on the par-five 16th and 18th holes.
Senior Jimmy Young added a three-over par score of 75 followed by Josh Esterley with a 78 for Chaska.
Minnetonka had just three players score sub-80 including first-round medalist Carson Herron with a 67. Herron had six birdies on the back side, playing the nine holes minus-five.
Fellow seniors Ian Meyer (74) and Hayden Meyer (77) were ninth and 18th, respectively, for the Storm.
While Chanhassen ended up one stroke back of playing on Day Two, a score of 306, two Storm golfers will be back including Danny Renner with a two-under par score of 70. Renner had a four-birdie round, including on the 16th and 18th holes.
Junior Zach Bloedorn is in the hunt for a spot to state as well after playing the course two-over with a 74. Bloedorn also had four birdies, rebounding from a plus-four start over the first four holes.
Other top scores from Chanhassen came from Avery Charon (80), Tristan Tidemann (82), and Andrew Ballou (82).
SECTION 2AAA GIRLS GOLF
Barring a large collapse, Section 2AAA will have a new champion for the first time in five years.
Eden Prairie posted a team score of 326 for a 10-stroke advantage over Minnetonka in the opening round of the section tournament June 2 at Ridges at Sand Creek near Jordan.
Katelyn Zick was tri-medalist with a score of 75 with teammates Rose Baynes and Emma Davies shooting 78 and 82 on Day One.
Senior Ally Chan is one stroke back of the leaders after playing the course in 76 strokes for Minnetonka.Chanhassen was one-over par on the backside, which included three birdies.
Nikalette Wendland is also right there in the top 10 with an 82. Seventh graders Rudy Reding and Selena Wu were next for Minnetonka with 88 and 90.
Returning for Day Two are Metro West Conference champions Chaska, which was third with a total score of 353. Sammy Youngquist and Nicole Reineke are looking to claim one of five individual spots to state after playing 18 holes in scores of 82 and 84.
Youngquist and Reineke each birdied the par-five 10th hole.
Avery Nelson and eighth grader Joey Koth completed the score with 90 and 97 strokes.
Defending section and state champion Chanhassen, from 2019, is also back as a team for Day Two with a score of 356. Madi Hicks shared medalist honors with Zick and Orono's Camille Kuznik with a 75.
Hicks was even-par on the back nine, birdieing No. 10 with a bogey on 11.
Jamie Bimberg had two birdies in scoring 82 for Chanhassen. She was even-par through 13 holes before playing the final five plus-10.
Brooke Stellmaker (96) and Lauren Murray (103) finished the team score for the Storm.
Day Two is set for Monday, June 7 back at Ridges at Sand Creek.
SECTION 5AA BOYS GOLF
Holy Family Catholic and Southwest Christian advanced to the second round of the Section 5AA Tournament, shooting 321 and 329 on June 2 at New Prague Golf Club.
The Stars won a tie-breaker with Glencoe-Silver Lake for the final team qualification. That score came from senior Matthew Rixmann with an 89.
Blue Earth Area, with the top three individual rounds, has a 16-stroke lead 301 to 317 over St. Peter.
Charlie Lindberg, part of the 2019 state championship team for Holy Family Catholic, sits in fourth place overall with a 78. Luke O'Brien and Mick Herron each played in 80 strokes with Zac Beddor shooting an 83.
Southwest Christian eighth grader Brody Pluth is one stroke off the state qualification cut line, leading the Stars with an 80 on Day One. Jacob Ferrin is also in the hunt with an 81.
The Stars also got rounds of 83 and 85 from Hayden Kleynhans and Caleb Bendell.
The second round is Tuesday, June 8, at New Prague Golf Club.