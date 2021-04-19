The scene at Chanhassen High School on April 15 felt like old times.
Fans in the stands from the softball to baseball to lacrosse stadiums.
There was a Tollefson atop the Storm softball line-up. There was a Hodgins in the face-off circle.
There was extra innings between Chanhassen and Minnetonka in baseball. There was a second-half rally for the Storm boys lacrosse over Bloomington Jefferson.
A night of spring high school sports, just like old times.
After more than 660 days without a spring sports night like this, though, a 2020 season taken away due to the COVID pandemic, it felt good.
The peanut gallery behind home plate, many of these students unable to attend fall and winter sports due to restrictions, were in mid-season form with their friendly heckling of Skipper baseball players.
Inside the softball stadium fans were treated to a pitchers’ duel, a total of 38 strikeouts between two future Gopher pitchers. A bloop single, under the lights with dark skies and dropping temps, in extra innings the difference in a 1-0 win.
Down below in the main stadium, Chanhassen completed the sweep over Bloomington Jefferson in lacrosse. Athletes that were once rising stars two years ago are now leaders.
Leah Hodgins scored nine goals for the Storm girls. Carter Van Holland and Brady Grandstaff each scored twice for the Storm boys.
Evening activities coordinator Brandt Broderick said it best, making the rounds on the utility cart. “This is awesome.” It sure was. And it sure will be the next two months as spring sport athletes represent their high school.
TIME AWAY
The question was posed, how did it feel, as a coach, and for the athletes, losing the 2020 season? Here’s a sampling of what area coaches had to say.
Southwest Christian boys lacrosse, Thor Benson: “685 days since our last game. There were a lot of players that I was super excited to watch step on the field for their senior year. These were guys that we started our program with who worked really hard to improve as a team and who were having a lot of fun playing the game. It was hard not to see them experience the season.”
Chaska baseball, Craig Baumann: “Last year was terrible. The 2020 class was filled with great kids and great leaders. We all lost out on this group showing us what leadership is, how to treat others with respect, and how to work.”
Chanhassen baseball, Ross VanHauen: “What is missed more than the thought of our potential wins and losses is the time spent together as a team. Teams are different every year and we missed that chance to form the lasting brotherhood of Chanhassen baseball with that team.”
Chanhassen girls lacrosse, Rachel Aiken: “The cancellation of last year’s season was devastating to say the least. We had finished strong in 2019 and were essentially returning almost our entire roster for 2020. We felt that 2020 was our year to finally make it past Eden Prairie in sections and get to the state tournament. It was heartbreaking not to be able to see our talented 2020 senior class play one more time in a Chan uniform.”
Southwest Christian boys tennis, Gary Schmidt: “Missing the 2020 season was difficult for players and coaches alike. The captains faithfully led captains practices throughout the winter months to prepare for the 2020 season and it appeared that our players were positioned to hit the ground running once the season began. The cancelling of the 2020 season was disappointing for all to say the least.”
Minnetonka boys lacrosse, Josh Yue: “Having my first season cancelled as head coach is something I never could have imagined. It gave me (as I’m sure it did all other coaches) a completely new outlook on how I approach coaching and the game. Every season is priceless and it is not to be taken for granted.”
And being back among student-athletes these first few weeks brought out a new joy as well.
Holy Family Catholic girls golf, Kristin Sankovitz: “It has been so exciting to get going with practices this spring to see how the girls’ games have grown since I last was able to work with them, and to see so many new faces who have so much potential.”
Minnetonka girls golf, Sara Martinson: The first practice was fantastic (it helped that we started on a sunny, 80 degree day); the girls were excited to be outside and together for practice. It was great to feel normal – even with masks. One of the goals of our program is to grow the game and provide an environment where our players have fun, respect the game, and leave the program as life-long players.”
Chaska boys golf, Jeff Rydland: “I am so happy to be back having a golf season for our team this year. I really appreciate coaching and interacting with players in-person much more this year. I don’t take anything for granted and I know the players are extremely happy to be back playing high school golf again this year.”