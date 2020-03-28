Chaska High School freshman Jimmy Snuggerud was among 23 players selected for the USA Hockey's National Team Development Program for the Under-17 age.
Thirteen forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders, all from the 2004 birth year, will compete during the 2020-21 season. The NTDP is a two-year residency program for high-performance players that is located at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan.
Seventeen states are represented on the roster, with Minnesota leading the way with five natives.
The Under-17 Team plays in the United States Hockey League, the only Tier I junior hockey league in the United States, as well as against select competition in the North American Hockey League and Minnesota Elite League. Each season, the U17 Team also competes in three international tournaments. The team's first international competition will take place in Charlottetown and Summerside, Prince Edward Island, where they will compete in the 2020 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in November.
Other Minnesotans: Maddox Fleming of Rochester, Cruz Lucius of Grant, Charlie Stramel of Rosemount, and Ryan Chesley of Mahtomedi.
Snuggerud scored a team-high 20 goals with 21 assists in his only season with Chaska.