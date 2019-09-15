David Garcia's second-half goal, his third in two matches, proved to be the game-winner in Chaska's 2-1 home victory over Prior Lake Sept. 14.
It was the second win in nine matches for the Hawks; the first win in three contests against Section 2AA opponents. Chaska has remaining section games with Bloomington Jefferson and Chanhassen.
Garcia's winner came off a corner kick of the foot of Josh Wackerfuss. Garcia netted the first goal as well for the Hawks.
Prior Lake is now 1-6 overall.
For Chaska, goaltender Carson Youngman had six saves.
Next up is a non-conference game with New Prague at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16.
GIRLS: Prior Lake 2, Chaska 0
Prior Lake, coming off a shutout of Eagan, handed Chaska a 2-0 defeat Sept. 14 at Chaska Middle School West.
It was the third shutout for the Lakers.
Averie Pritchard and Chloe Ginkel netted goals for Prior Lake with Brynna Ray with an assist.
Chaska, now 4-4-1, having lost back-to-back games for the second time this season, hosts New Prague at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16.
BOYS: Chanhassen 1, Burnsville 1 OT
Brian King's second-half goal with seven minutes left resulted in a draw between Burnsville and Chanhassen Sept. 14.
The Storm, honoring seniors, led 1-0 at halftime on a tally from Aaron Dodge.
Neither team scored in two 5-minute overtime sessions.
Chanhassen (2-5-1) is at Benilde-St. Margaret at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19.