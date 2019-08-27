Beaten in consecutive matches to begin the season, a positive result Aug. 27 could go a long way for the Chaska boys soccer team.
Tied at one early in the second half, Chris Campos' first varsity goal, a rebound at the 8:18 mark, was the eventual winner in a 3-1 decision over Hopkins.
The Campos goal came off a free kick, a set play, the initial shot from Ethan Ducklow on goal.
Hawks Chris Camos breaks the 1-1 tie on this eventual game winner at 8:12 mark of 2nd half! Hawks defeat Hopkins 3-1, goals from Zewou, Campos, & Ducklow. #Soar pic.twitter.com/xUylntIUUc— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) August 28, 2019
Ducklow and Danny Zeowu also found the back of the net for Chaska.
The Hawks are at Shakopee at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29.
GIRLS: Chaska 1, Hopkins 1
Chaska remained unbeaten at 2-0-1, a 1-1 draw with Hopkins on Aug. 27.
No match information was available.
The Hawks are at Shakopee at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29.