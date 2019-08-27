Game ball to the fans

The Chaska boys soccer team celebrates its first win with the youth players in attendance Aug. 27.

Beaten in consecutive matches to begin the season, a positive result Aug. 27 could go a long way for the Chaska boys soccer team.

Tied at one early in the second half, Chris Campos' first varsity goal, a rebound at the 8:18 mark, was the eventual winner in a 3-1 decision over Hopkins.

The Campos goal came off a free kick, a set play, the initial shot from Ethan Ducklow on goal.

Ducklow and Danny Zeowu also found the back of the net for Chaska.

The Hawks are at Shakopee at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29.

GIRLS: Chaska 1, Hopkins 1

Chaska remained unbeaten at 2-0-1, a 1-1 draw with Hopkins on Aug. 27.

No match information was available.

The Hawks are at Shakopee at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29.

