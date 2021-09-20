Andree Mora netted his second goal of the season, as Chaska boys soccer added a pair of second-half tallies for its first win of the 2021 schedule, a 3-0 road score at Buffalo on Sept. 17.
The Hawks are 1-5-1 on the season.
Up 1-0 at halftime, second-half goals from Cristopher Corrales-Castro -- his shot off the post and in -- and a Moody Youssef score off an Ethan Schneider corner kick, extended the lead to three.
Chaska is home versus Benilde-St. Margaret at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20. The Red Knights are 6-2-1, having outscored opponents 47-6.
GIRLS: Chaska
Maddy Davey's redirect of a Buffalo kick-in gave Chaska a 2-1 lead, the contest suspended just two minutes and 20 seconds shy of a complete game due to lightning, on Sept. 17.
Paige Bakke's bar-down kick from 30 yards out tied the match at one for the Hawks in the 31st minute.
The game may be rescheduled at a later date, likely starting over from scratch.
Chaska, which played to a 1-1 draw with Eden Prairie on Saturday, hosts unbeaten Benilde-St. Margaret at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20.
GIRLS: Minnetonka 2, St. Michael-Albertville 0
Payton Mahady netted two first-half goals as Minnetonka improved to 4-3-1 overall with a 2-0 win over St. Michael-Albertville on Sept. 18.
The Skippers are 3-2 in the Lake Conference.
It was the first two tallies for Mahady, a defender for Minnetonka, which had 17 total shots on goal.
The Skippers host Minneapolis Southwest at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20.
BOYS: Minnetonka 2, St. Michael-Albertville 1
Tied at one at halftime, Minnetonka netted the go-ahead score, improving to 5-1-1 overall in a 2-1 win over St. Michael-Albertville on Sept. 18.
It was only the second loss in seven matches for the Knights.
Jake Herbert and Alex Gonikman scored for the Skippers with Ben Chung and Charlie Pears adding assists.
Minnetonka was credited with a 16-9 shot advantage. St. Michael-Albertville's goal came off the foot of Alex Johnson.
The Skippers are at Minneapolis Southwest on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m.
BOYS: Southwest Christian
No. 2 vs No. 3 played out just like two top teams in state should play out.
Providence Academy and Southwest Christian, which entered Saturday's contest with a combined 11-2-2 record, played to a 90-minute scoreless draw.
Adam Tebbs made 13 saves for the Stars.
Two days earlier, Southwest Christian scored twice in overtime, goals from Jake Bettin and Luke Kamm, in a 2-0 win over Watertown-Mayer. Jack Boike added an assist in the win.
Tebbs made four saves in the shutout, just the second loss in eight matches for the Royals.
Southwest Christian, 4-0 in the Wright County Conference, can all but wrap up the league title with a win Monday at top-10 Holy Family Catholic at 5 p.m.
GIRLS: Southwest Christian
Southwest Christian continues to roll, improving to 8-0 with wins over Watertown-Mayer (2-1) and Providence Academy (7-0) on Sept. 16 and 18.
The victory over the Royals, ranked No. 9 in Class A, is the second against a top-10 team.
Lauren Walmer netted five goals and four assists on the week for the Stars.
Southwest Christian will face another test in No. 2 Holy Family Catholic at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20 in Victoria.
GIRLS: Holy Family Catholic 8, Rockford 0
Maeve Kelly netted a hat trick with an assist as Holy Family Catholic scored five times in the second half in an 8-0 road win at Rockford/Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted on Sept. 16.
Maggie Dowling (two goals) and Mary Furlong (goal, two assists) each had multi-point games, while Katie Rothstein and Kate Buchholz netted a tally for the Fire as well.
Olivia Paidosh made four saves in the shutout for second-ranked Holy Family Catholic, which is 5-1-1 into a big week with No. 3 Southwest Christian on Monday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at No. 4 Minnehaha Academy.
BOYS: Holy Family Catholic 1, Rockford/HL-W-W 1 OT
Lightning halted play with 27 minutes left in regulation, a 1-1 draw between visiting Holy Family Catholic and host Rockford/Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted on Sept. 16.
Thomas Laaksonen found the net from Ryder Ferguson for the Fire, which outshot the Rockets 11-6.
Rockford's goal came on a shot from Ian Mercil from Ethan Scarbrough.
Holy Family Catholic takes on Southwest Christian in a No. 4 versus No. 3 match-up on Monday, Sept. 20, at 5 p.m.