Bryce Richter committed to play baseball at the University of North Alabama early Sept. 17. Later in the day the Holy Family Catholic boys soccer goaltender showed off his athletic skills.
His 60-foot pass downfield set-up a second-half goal from teammate Bennett Creager for a two-goal lead in a 3-0 win at rival Mound-Westonka.
The Fire have won five straight matches, outscoring opponents 21-2.
Casey Gess's heads-up play in the first half, blocking a clearing pass from the White Hawks goaltender, ending up leading to the first Fire goal.
Following Creager's tally, Finn Dowling capped the scoring in the final minutes, getting through the Mound-Westonka defense for the goal.
Richter was credited with 13 saves in the win.
Holy Family Catholic is at Delano at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19.
GIRLS: Holy Family 5, Mound-Westonka 3
Maeve Kelly netted her second hat trick of the season, now an even 10 for her sophomore season, as Holy Family Catholic held on to defeat Mound-Westonka 5-3 on Sept. 17.
The Fire led 3-1 at halftime.
Mary Furlong and captain Maggie Rothstein also scored for Holy Family Catholic, now 6-3 overall and 3-1 in the Wright County Conference.
The Fire are at Delano at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19.
GIRLS: Southwest Christian 1, Mounds Park Academy 0
Sophie Hitchkiss' second-half winner from Emma Baribault was the lone goal in a 1-0 road win for Southwest Christian at Mounds Park Academy Sept. 17.
The Stars are now 8-2 overall.
It was the fourth shutout in 10 matches this season for Southwest Christian. Samantha Anderson made two saves in the win.
Next up is Jordan at home at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19.
BOYS: Mayer Lutheran 2, Southwest Christian 1
Eight-win Mayer Lutheran handed Southwest Christian a 2-1 defeat Sept. 17, getting two goals from Sawyer Ritter.
The Crusaders led 1-0 at halftime.
The Stars, now 6-4 overall, got a goal from Jackson Olimb off an assist from Dylan DuMoulin, the senior captain defenseman's second point of the season.
Bergan Rosdahl made two saves for Southwest Christian.
The Stars host Jordan at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.