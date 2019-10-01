The weather Oct. 1 made for some unhappy folks. Don't include Southwest Christian senior David Brain among them.
He'll always remember this one, a 2-1 home win over St. Thomas Academy in steady to heavy rain at times at the Chaska school.
"It was really just awesome to play in the rain with my teammates. The rain games are always the ones you remember. We had a really good game with St. Thomas and I am glad we pulled through with the victory," Brain, a fourth-year varsity member and captain, said.
Brain's younger brother, Jon, netted the winner in the second half. David took the initial shot, 5:32 remaining in regulation, Jon cleaning up the rebound.
Second goal tonight by Jon Brain. https://t.co/MILbowfZ3l pic.twitter.com/oHXrrSz1pZ— SWCHS Athletics (@swchssports) October 2, 2019
"Jon always seems to be in the right spot. Overall, today was just a great game and I believe our team is only getting better," David Brain said.
Jackson Olimb's first-half shot off a David Brain pass had Southwest Christian tied at halftime. Bergen Rosdahl made seven saves for the Stars, which enters the playoffs next week with an 11-5 record.
Goal from Jackson Olimb to tie it up 1-1 versus St. Thomas Academy. #halftime pic.twitter.com/Crl5iq26FE— SWCHS Athletics (@swchssports) October 1, 2019
"In terms of our season as a whole we started off really well winning the Battle for the Paddle with Monticello, Delano and Willmar. From there beating a very very good Holy Family team was awesome and then we hit some low points with tough losses to Orono and Blake and especially the Mayer Lutheran loss," Brain said. "I am super excited about this team and have been all year. Going into this year, me and the other two captains, Dylan DuMoulin and Adam Cavalieri, had one goal in mind. To go far in sections and I think we are a team that is definitely set up to do that."
Section 6A includes No. 2 Waconia, No. 4 Orono, defending champion Holy Family Catholic, and 14-win Mayer Lutheran/Watertown-Mayer. Never count out Willmar as well.
"I believe we are one of the top teams in the state and can compete with anyone in the state just based on our talent and previous games. I think we have achieved a lot and believe we will achieve a lot more in sections. My hope is that we are playing for the section title and I definitely believe our team can do that," Brain said. "Of course, for that to happen we will need to keep playing our style of soccer and do not worry about falling into 1-0 holes to a team. If we stay mentally strong we will go a long way in sections and we continue to play as a team together we will do something that Southwest Christian does not get to see a lot just because we are a smaller school. Big success in a sport."
GIRLS: St. Peter 2, Holy Family Catholic 1
A match-up of top teams in Section 2A, two first-half goals lifted St. Peter to a 2-1 win over Holy Family Catholic on Oct. 1.
The Fire drew within one on a Mimi Pavelka goal from Maeve Kelly in the 23rd minute.
Amelia Carlson and Emma Jones scored less than three minutes apart for the 2-0 Saints lead. St. Peter now owns an 11-2-2 record.
Holy Family Catholic (9-6) is at Orono at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3 in the regular season finale.
Waconia kept pace with Orono atop the Wright County Conference standings, a 5-0 road win at Holy Family Catholic Monday.
It was only the second conference defeat in eight matches for the Fire.
The Wildcats scored four times in the first half, getting two tallies from Chloe Jaeger.
Sydney and Logan Paulsen combined to record 18 saves for Holy Family Catholic (9-5).
BOYS: Benilde-St. Margaret 1, Holy Family Catholic 0
Benilde-St. Margaret netted the game winner with 25 minutes remaining, topping Holy Family Catholic 1-0 in boys soccer Oct. 1.
Bryce Richter made six saves for the Fire, now 8-4 overall.
Holy Family Catholic concludes the regular season at No. 4 Orono at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3 and a rescheduled match with No. 2 Waconia on Saturday, Oct. 5.