Section 2AA boys soccer has belonged to the likes of Minnetonka, Prior Lake and Bloomington Jefferson in recent years.
Could 2019 be Shakopee's year?
Recent wins over Chanhassen and Chaska, scores of 8-0 and 7-1, suggest so.
John Kroll netted a hat trick as the Sabers improved to 3-0 on Aug. 29. Shakopee has scored 21 goals in three victories.
The Sabers led 3-1 at halftime.
Danny Zewou scored for the second consecutive game for Chaska (1-3) unassisted.
Carson Youngman made eight saves for the Hawks, which host Richfield in a non-conference match at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
BOYS: Minnetonka 4, Chanhassen 0
Dylan Olson notched goals No. 4 and 5 on the season as Minnetonka improved to 3-0, all by shutout, in a 4-0 win over Chanhassen Aug. 29.
The Skippers led 1-0 at halftime.
Alex Piguillem added a goal and assist with Niko Scheibal also scoring for Minnetonka.
Kai Haroldson was credited with one save for the Skippers in 40 minutes of play.
Minnetonka plays Duluth East, a match-up of 2018 state semifinalists, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 30 on the upper turf.
Chanhassen, goalless in three matches this season, opens the Metro West Conference schedule on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. against Robbinsdale Cooper.
GIRLS: Shakopee 4, Chaska 2
Tied at two at halftime, Shakopee recorded its second win over a Section 2AA opponent in three days, a 4-2 decision over Chaska on Aug. 29.
It was the first loss in four matches for the Hawks (2-1-1).
No individual statistics were available.
Chaska is at Holy Family Catholic at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.