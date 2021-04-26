The spring softball season happens in a flash. Two weeks into the 2021 season, here is a recap for each area team and a look at early standouts.
CHASKA
Record: 5-2 (lost to Bloomington Jefferson 11-10, Mankato West 5-2; beat Maple Lake 13-5, St. Peter 5-3, St. Louis Park 12-2, Bloomington Kennedy 5-3, Hopkins 7-4)
Recap: Chaska has won five straight games after falling in a slugfest with Bloomington Jefferson and dropping the first game of the Mankato West Tournament to the host Scarlets.
Last week: A three-win week was highlighted by wins over St. Louis Park, Bloomington Kennedy and Hopkins. The Hawks outhit Kennedy with doubles by Ally Florek and Medora Rylee each scoring a run. Kendall Karrmann threw a two-hit complete game with seven strikeouts.
Emma Harr's 2-run blast gave Chaska a 6-3 lead versus Hopkins as freshman Corina Coppersmith held the Royals to four hits in the non-conference win. Kendall Karrmann hit two doubles with three RBIs with Sydney Huwe collecting three hits and two runs.
Chaska started the week by falling behind 2-0 against St. Louis Park before the bats came alive for 12 runs over the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Payton Nicholas was 3-for-4 with four RBIs in the nine spot in the batting order. Freshmen Ann Swigart and Coppersmith combined for a five-hit performance in the circle.
Standing out: Sydney Huwe hit a 3-run homer versus St. Louis Park. The game before that her two-run double gave Chaska the lead for good versus St. Peter. Huwe was also 4-for-4 with a home run and double in the season opener.
Chaska hosts Wayzata at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 26.
CHANHASSEN
Record: 3-1 (beat Northfield 1-0, Minnetonka 8-1, Eden Prairie 10-2; lost to Bloomington Jefferson 7-6)
Recap: Sydney Schwartz has been dominant in the pitcher's circle with 60 strikeouts over 28-plus innings. She has allowed just four walks. With almost an entirely new line-up, the Storm are finding their way at the plate.
Last week: Hannah Hollowaty clubbed her first varsity home run, finishing with three RBIs, as Chanhassen defeated Eden Prairie 10-2. Susie Tollefson was 2-for-2 with three stolen bases, two runs scored, and two walks. Drew Sustacek added two hits and two stolen bases, scoring twice as well. Chanhassen led 9-0 through two at-bats.
The Storm climbed out of an early 4-1 hole to lead 6-4 through five innings, but Bloomington Jefferson walked off on Chanhassen with a seventh-inning home run.
Grace Clausen, Sustacek, Schwartz, and Daisy Lang each had doubles for the Storm.
Standing out: Daisy Lang has two home runs and three doubles among her team-high seven hits through four games. The senior is also team leader with seven RBIs.
Chanhassen hosts St. Louis Park at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 26.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
Record: 2-2 (beat Southwest Christian 18-5, Waconia 6-5; lost to Mound-Westonka 20-16, Orono 9-5)
Recap: The Fire are starting between seven and nine players in the field that are sophomores or younger.
Last week: Holy Family Catholic started the week by jumping out to a 6-0 lead over Waconia before holding on by a single run, and then ended the week by seeing Orono rally from a 5-2 deficit in a 9-5 decision. Against Orono, Melanie Stewart-Hester had two doubles and two RBIs, while Phoebe Johnson also collected two RBIs. Tamara Mackey pitched six innings, finishing with three strikeouts.
Holy Family Catholic is at Jordan at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27.
MINNETONKA
Record: 3-2 (beat Minneapolis Southwest 2-0; lost to Chanhassen 8-1; beat Buffalo 7-4, Eden Prairie 1-0; lost 10-0 to Wayzata)
Recap: Minnetonka has two shutout performances from pitcher Molly Oehme and is off to a 2-1 start in the Lake Conference.
Last week: Minnetonka beat Eden Prairie on a walk-off win in the seventh inning. Ava's line drive to the outfield plated Kristina Spasojevic for the only run of the game.
Versus Buffalo, Spasojevic had three RBIs on a home run and double as Minnetonka jumped out to a 7-0 lead early on.
Minnetonka is at Pamela Park to face Edina at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 26.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN
Record: 0-2 (lost to Holy Family 18-5, Mayer Lutheran 15-1)
Recap: The Stars are playing a reduced varsity schedule due to numbers.
Last week: Mayer Lutheran defeated Southwest Christian 15-1 on April 20. Maddie Banken and Sonya Nutcher each had triples to lead the Stars offense with five innings pitched by Iris Hulsing.
In a JV game against Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, Hulsing finished with seven strikeouts, while Ainsley Phillips was 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs with Sonya Nutcher adding three hits, including a homer, with three RBIs.
Southwest Christian plays a JV game with Concordia Academy on Thursday, April 29.