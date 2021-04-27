Grabbing 2-0 and 4-2 leads, Chaska needed a rally over the final innings to defeat Wayzata, scoring the final seven runs in an 11-5 victory on April 26.
Freshman Grace Swigart hit a solo home run for the Hawks in the third inning.
RBI-singles from Emma Harr and Ally Florek regained the lead in the fifth inning before a Sydney Huwe added a two-run double in the sixth inning to extend the lead to 10-5.
Kendall Karrmann threw all seven innings as Chaska won its sixth consecutive game.
Chaska is at Benilde-St. Margaret on Wednesday, April 28.
CHANHASSEN 10, ST. LOUIS PARK 0 (6)
Daisy Lang pitched six shutout innings of one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts against St. Louis Park in a 10-0 final on Monday in her Storm pitching debut.
Grace Clausen hit a grand slam in the first inning, while Susie Tollefson was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and Sydney Schwartz had two hits and two RBIs.
Bella Plath added a two-run single in three at-bats as well for Chanhassen (4-1).
The Storm host Bloomington Kennedy and Edina at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
EDINA 9, MINNETONKA 2
Fifteen hits led Edina to a 9-2 home win over Minnetonka on April 26 at Pamela Park. Katy Olive and Genevieve Ovsak each had three hits and a double with a combined four RBIs.
Ovsak surrendered two runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts in the complete-game effort for the Hornets.
Minnetonka is at Hopkins at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28.