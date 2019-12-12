Southwest Christian called out "shooter" every time Gabe Ganz touched the ball. The problem was Ganz wasn't the only Blake Bear to pay special attention to.
Ganz (21 points) was joined by teammates Jasper Liu (19 points) and Robert Grace IV (19 points) as Blake pulled away in the second half in a 71-58 win at Southwest Christian Dec. 12.
The Bears led 28-26 at halftime.
Southwest Christian, just a hair off in the first half, especially from within five feet of the hoop, had three players in double figures led by Tyson Sandness with 15 points.
Tyren Harris, the mammoth Eden Prairie transfer, scored 11 points, with Isaac Harrison adding 10 points.
Southwest Christian (2-2) hosts Maranatha Christian at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16.
BOYS HOCKEY: Southwest Christian/Richfield 6, Bloomington Kennedy 5
In control through one period, a 4-1 lead, Southwest Christian/Richfield ended up needing every goal in a 6-5 win over Bloomington Kennedy Dec. 12 at Richfield Ice Arena.
The Eagles scored twice over the final 1:26, drawing within one with eight seconds remaining.
Third-period goals from Ollie Yuhas and Jackson Olimb, his second of the contest, extended the advantage to 6-3 for the Stars.
Olimb, Brody Hardacre, Cullen O'Connell, and Nic Gustafson netted tallies in the first period with Ryan Odefey finishing with four assists. Gustafson had a four-point game as well with three assists.
Max Lavin made the start for Southwest Christian/Richfield (2-4), making 24 saves.
Next up is a Saturday matinee at 2:15 p.m. at Anoka (1-6).