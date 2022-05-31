Two years in the making, Southwest Christian High School in Chaska will break ground on a new campus athletic facility.
The multi-million dollar, 53,000-square-foot expansion will be attached to the current gym on the school’s campus. The new facility has the goal of accommodating all sports in the athletics program by providing year-round indoor training.
School growth was a factor in expanding the athletic facilities at the high school. Southwest Christian has grown by 145 students in the last five years and by 305 students in the last 10. The school projects a little less than 500 students to attend in 2022-23, with 75% of the students enrolled participating in athletics.
“We knew we were going to hit a roadblock with the facilities we have on campus," said Athletic Director Darin Keizer. The school spoke with coaches, board members and other groups about the issue.
"I think it was a collaborative effort among many stakeholders in our building,” Keizer said.
Staff and school board members began discussing this project in 2020 as the school and athletic program grew. After having consulting done on what the facility could look like, the project gained momentum.
As a private Christian high school, Southwest Christian plans the project to be another avenue for spreading its message to students.
“We want this facility to give our coaches the ability and opportunity to use sports as a platform to teach students about our mission,” Keizer said. “We’ve found a lot of people who are truly excited about this expansion and the ability to train more students.”
Features of the facility include a larger weight room, sprinting track, indoor turf for multi-sport use, batting cages, additional courts and locker room space and athletic offices. The facility would allow for multiple sports like boys and girls basketball to play games the same evening and outdoor sports to practice at the school’s campus indoors if there is inclement weather.
With the help of BGW Architects from Ogden, Utah, and RJM Construction out of Golden Valley, Minnesota, the goal is to have the project finished in a year and ready for use in July 2023. The facility will cost $17 million. Currently, the project is not fully funded, with the money coming from donations and general capital campaigning. As of December 2021, the school has raised $11.5 million, with an additional $3 million in planned borrowing and $2.5 million still to raise. Included in this campaign is money raised for tuition assistance.
“It means a lot for our school and to invest in something like this. Building this shows a lot of support for the athletic program, and it is an additional way for coaches to each have more contact to train kids spiritually through sports,” Keizer said.
The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at Southwest Christian high school at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 2.