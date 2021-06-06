Win-and-in. That was the scenario for Southwest Christian senior CJ Velgersdyk in the Section 2A boys tennis individual semifinal June 3 at Breck High School.
Facing Ben Rex of Breck School, the section team champion, Velgersdyk needed three sets to prevailed, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, becoming the first tennis player from Southwest Christian to advance to state.
Velgersdyk is a five-year letter-winner for the Stars.
Velgersdyk, who lost 12 of 13 games in the championship to the section and state's top Class A player, Clayton Haberman, of Breck School, was joined by teammate Max Schmidt in the Section 2A final four.
Schmidt won three games from Haberman, finishing fourth in the school's second-best section finish.
Velgersdyk will play in the Class A State Tournament at St. Cloud Tech High School at 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 10. He draws Jared Delich of Virginia in the first round.
TRACK & FIELD: Sub-Section
Southwest Christian will have four girls athletes in five events, and seven boys athletes in five events at the Section 2A Meet on June 12 at Mankato West High School.
Mehlayna Straub, who set a school record in triple jump, leaping to 34 feet, 2 1/2 inches, advanced in four events. She qualified for the 100- and 200-meter dashes in 12.67 and 26.87 seconds.
Straub was also part of a 4x400 relay along with Kaitlyn Wercinski, Lillian Rediger and Taylor Scott that posted a winning time of 4:25. Wercinski will also run the open 400 at sections after placing third in 1:06.17.
Southwest Christian advanced the 4x200 relay of Brandt Schultz, Zach Kaupp, Christian Scott, and Zion Buck -- all underclassmen -- in a time of 1:41.12.
Schultz will also run in the 200 meters after posting a fourth-place time of 25.42. Joining him on the track are Brandon Mosley in the 400 meters (56.34), Wyatt Wercinski in the 800 meters (2:13.77), and Chris Evans in the 1,600 meters (5:16.62).