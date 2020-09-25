A pair of unbeaten leaders in the MCAA Conference girls soccer standings, Southwest Christian clinched at least a share of the league title Sept. 24, a 3-0 shutout on the home pitch.
The Stars are 5-0 in league play, a final match at North Lakes Academy in Hugo on Oct. 1 in Forest Lake.
A back-and-forth first 10 minutes, Southwest Christian gained the momentum and never returned it, getting a long shot goal from just beyond the 18' from Sophia Anderson in the first half.
The Stars extended the lead after intermission, a Lauren Walmer pass to Maddy Alberti, a shot over the outstretched arms of Heritage Christian goaltender Katie Smith for the 2-0 lead.
Emma Baribault from Anderson finished off the scoring for Southwest Christian (7-1), which now has seven shutouts on the season. Samantha Anderson (four saves) and Chloe Brunsberg (three saves) combined in goal for the win.
Smith made 15 saves for Heritage Christian, which suffered its first loss in seven matches.
BOYS SOCCER: Orono 1, Southwest Christian 0
At the right place at the right time.
Andy Dewitt's rebound goal in the box after Southwest Christian goaltender Bergen Rosdahl made the initial save off a corner kick gave Orono a 1-0 win on Sept. 24.
Chance after chance thwarted away by both team's defense, Rosdahl came up big in both half, keeping the Stars in the game with a pair of diving stops.
Southwest Christian (3-4) hosts Blake School on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
TENNIS: Sibley East 6, Southwest Christian 1
Hannah and Greta Schwarz improved to 6-1 on the season at first doubles, a straight-set victory for Southwest Christian in a 6-1 road loss at Sibley East on Sept. 24.
The Schwarzs won the match 6-2, 6-2, over Wolverine sophomores Holly Otto and Mallory Sylvester.
Madison Beatty forced a third set for the second straight match at fourth singles, dropping a 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 decision for the Stars.
Southwest Christian, 2-3 in the Minnesota River Conference, concludes the league schedule at winless Maple River in Mapleton on Sept. 29.
CROSS COUNTRY: Baylor Regional Park
Southwest Christian swept a Minnesota River Conference triangular at Baylor Regional Park near Norwood Young America Sept. 24.
The girls put up a score of 31 followed by NYA (33) and Sibley East (65).
Owen Seltz's personal-record time of 17:38 was good for second place, helping the boys win with a team score of 33. NYA (43) and Sibley East (51) were second and third.