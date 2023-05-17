Southwest Christian High School has announced the hiring of David Flom, the former Eden Prairie High School coach who served a suspension last season during a probe into comments he made to his team, as its next head boys basketball coach.
Flom has garnered statewide and national accolades and finished his 17-year career at Eden Prairie with a win percentage of 70.4%. In 2020, he received a Coach of the Year award from the National High School Basketball Coaches Association after leading the program to a 28-0 record.
Despite that success, Flom stepped down at the end of the tumultuous past season. He was suspended for part of the season – and later reinstated – after reading a racial slur from a social media post in a teaching session about the irresponsible use of social media.
Flom apologized before he was reinstated and Eden Prairie went on to finish the season 11-13. Some players of color left the team after he was reinstated, according to reports at the time.
Southwest Christian, in a news release announcing the hiring, said it considered Flom’s suspension and spoke with many people involved in the situation. The school said it believes Flom to be remorseful and committed to learning from the situation and was encouraged by how the coach owned his mistake.
The school said its “values include striving to be a school community that appreciates and rejoices in the variety of differences among people including race, cultural customs, and ethnic backgrounds, while cultivating a spirit of unity and peace in Jesus Christ.”
Moreover, Southwest Christian said Flom’s character and reputation for service through sports set him apart as the right leader for the program.
In the release, Flom said he was “grateful for the opportunity to continue to help develop young men through the game of basketball and also remain committed to listening and learning from others.”
He added: “I appreciate the generous and forgiving love of Christ I have experienced these past few months.”