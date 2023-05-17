David Flom

Southwest Christian High School has announced the hiring of David Flom, the former Eden Prairie High School coach who served a suspension last season during a probe into comments he made to his team, as its next head boys basketball coach.

Flom has garnered statewide and national accolades and finished his 17-year career at Eden Prairie with a win percentage of 70.4%. In 2020, he received a Coach of the Year award from the National High School Basketball Coaches Association after leading the program to a 28-0 record.

