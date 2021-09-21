An expectation of success exists within the Southwest Christian boys soccer program. One really that started in 2014 with the likes of Alex Reimer and Josh Robertson, a perfect 15-0 regular season, and extended into five 10-plus win seasons in a six-year stretch.
The torch passed on to Xander DeMoulin, Josiah Colman and David Brain.
Seventy-nine wins to 33 losses and three draws over the last seven seasons, three Section 6A semifinal appearances.
The 2021 season figured to be much of the same success for Southwest Christian. Then injuries occurred. Captain Jack Boike had knee surgery. Jon Brain, a 24-goal scorer in 2020, had a setback with recovery from a back injury.
While Boike is back on the field, Brain eager to return, but unlikely until October, there were question marks for Southwest Christian entering the season. Who would emerge to replace nearly the entire back line? Who would step up in Brain's absence and find the back net?
Through the first 10 matches, the Stars have answers for most questions.
They have yet to allow a first-half goal, outscoring opponents 23-5. Luke Kamm and Jake Bettin have taken the next step at attack, a team-high six and five goals, respectively, while Boike has seven points.
Camden Mellema, a three-year varsity member, has solidified the back line, along with Caden Paschke, Andrew Bosch, Nickolas Azanov and freshman Lucas Engler.
Goaltender Adam Tebbs, who split time in net as a sophomore, moved into the field as a junior, has a save percentage of 93, having allowed five goals on 71 shots.
Those answers are a big reason Southwest Christian, ranked No. 3 in Class A, is 7-1-2 overall; the lone loss coming in a 1-0 defeat to Class AA top-10 Orono.
"I have worked for four years to earn this spot," Tebbs said. "We have a good core on defense with Camden and Caden. They make my job way easier, and they make me look way better than I intend to be. This season has been great. We have a long road ahead of us, a tough schedule this year, but I feel like today's win (over Holy Family Catholic) was a big step for us."
"When you lose some key defenders, I think it's natural to be a little worried about that part of the game. We've shifted some guys around and it's worked pretty good. We might not be that big, but I feel like we have a lot of guys with skill, and when they work together we're finding a lot of success," Mellema said.
Mellema, a midfielder in his first two varsity seasons, following in the footsteps of his brother, Keegan, is still adjusting to the new role. The playmaker in him remains, but at the same time he knows his focus is stopping the other team from making plays.
"I've never played defense before, so this is new. I just try and focus on limiting good chances from their forwards, and on occasion making a run on offense. Maybe get a goal here or there," Mellema said. "We had a couple of times where there was some miscommunication today and it got a little scary, so that's something we continue to work on and improve on."
Tebbs, who played in nine games as a sophomore in net, stopping 54-of-59 shots, a goals against average of 0.58, has a career record of 15-3-2. Assistant coach Darin Keizer raved about Tebbs' big-save ability this season.
"It's stressful for sure," said Tebbs of being a goaltender in a tight game. "But I have a lot of trust in my team, and in myself that we are going to get the job done."
Southwest Christian, in its first season in the Wright County Conference, looked comfortably ahead in the second half Sept. 20 at Holy Family Catholic. A 2-0 lead with under 10 minutes to play.
Moving Ryder Ferguson up top with Thomas Laaksonen, the Fire, ranked No. 4 in Class A, drew within one with exactly eight minutes left on the clock. Finn Olsen won possession, getting around a Southwest Christian player, feeding Laaksonen in the middle for his second goal in two games.
Holy Family Catholic pushed for the tying goal, getting a free kick from the corner in the closing seconds, but the cross from Eric Oconitrillo was pushed away from harm's way by Tebbs, who made six saves.
"That's a big win for us. I play multiple sports (soccer, basketball and baseball), so anytime you can beat Holy Family you feel good about beating one of your rivals. These guys are great to play against, see all the time in different sports," Mellema said of the Fire.
Bettin's angled through ball left-to-right through the Holy Family Catholic defense set up Kamm with a breakaway score in the first half for the Stars.
Southwest Christian extended the lead to 2-0 as Evan Vick scored his first varsity goal, tapping in a missed clear off a corner kick from Jack Boike.
After playing back-to-back games without a goal in regulation, defeating Watertown-Mayer with two overtime tallies, and playing second-ranked Providence Academy to a scoreless 90-minute draw, connecting on two goals was important for the Stars.
"Today was the best game we've played. Being able to bury two goals against a team like this. We have a bunch of guys who love to dribble and today we really worked as a team, passed the ball better than we had, and made things happen. When we play unselfish, we're playing our best soccer," Tebbs said.
Holy Family Catholic goaltender Dylan Ehlers, credited with 14 saves, made two in particular on shots from Bettin, one in tight off an angle, to keep the Fire in the contest.
"Playing these last three or four years, you get to know guys, Holy Family's coach (Jorge Oconitrillo) was my club coach, I know a bunch of these guys, and playing against them is fun. This season has been fun and that's the way I look at. With the team we have, we're going to keep having fun all the way through," Tebbs said.
The victory, the fourth in six all-time meetings for the Stars against the Fire, moved to 5-0 in the Wright County Conference. Southwest Christian needs just one win to clinch its first league title since 2015.
The Stars are at winless Jordan on Thursday, Sept. 23 with Delano at home on Sept. 30.