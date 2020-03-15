Southwest Christian High School of Chaska will have no school on Monday and Tuesday, March 16-17, 2020, with eLearning beginning on Wednesday, March 18.
Faculty will use the first two days of the week without students in the building to prepare for the launch of eLearning.
Wednesday, March 18: Traditional Monday eLearning schedule
- Teachers will post an agenda to Google Classroom with details about preparatory work to be completed and a schedule showing if and when classes will meet online during regularly scheduled class times for that week.
- On Traditional Mondays, students will not be expected to report online to any of their classes during the day but will work independently.
Thursday, March 19: eLearning Odd Classes
- Teachers will post content and assignments on Google Classroom.
- Check each class' weekly agenda for assignments and online meeting details.
- Students need to be prepared to report online to their classes according to their normal odd hour class schedule.
Friday, March 20: eLearning Even Classes
- Teachers will post content and assignments on Google Classroom.
- Check each class’ weekly agenda for assignments and online meeting details.
- Students need to be prepared to report online to their classes according to their normal even hour class schedule.
Southwest Christian is on spring break from March 23-27. All co-curricular events are cancelled between March 16-27.
"We are hopeful that students could return to school on Tuesday, March 31. However, our students and families must be prepared for the scenario in which we continue eLearning in the weeks following our Spring Break," Dan Beckering, Head of School, said in an e-mail to families.
"The SWCHS leadership team will continue monitoring the information provided by our local governmental and health authorities, the Minnesota Department of Health, Center for Disease Control and World Health Organization. As the situation progresses, we will continue to provide the SWCHS community with updates," he added.