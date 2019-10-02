Estelle Haugen was one of three Southwest Christian hitters in double digits in kills, leading the sixth-ranked Stars to a 3-0 home sweep of Holy Angels Oct. 1.
Holy Angels entered the match with 17 wins in 21 matches. Game scores were 25-22, 27-25, 25-17.
Haugen hit a team-best .359 for the game with 16 kills on 39 swings with just two errors. Mackenzie Close and Madeleine Lemkuil added 13 and 11 offensive points.
Felicia Luther quarterbacked the offense with 42 assists with Lemkuil and Marissa Agrimson each serving up three aces. Haugen also finished with two aces and 13 digs with Agrimson leading the defense with 24 digs.
Blocking leaders were Haugen and Shayne Dockter with five and three assists, respectively.
Southwest Christian hosts Norwood Young America at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3.
GIRLS SOCCER: Southwest Christian 4, PACT Charter 0
Kami Czech found the net twice as Southwest Christian finished the regular season with a 4-0 win over PACT Charter in wet and cold conditions Oct. 2 in Chaska.
The Stars enter the post-season with a 14-2 record, including 10 straight wins to end the regular season.
Southwest Christian posted 11 shutouts this season. The last goal allowed came Sept. 16, a stretch of 14 consecutive halves without surrendering a score.
Lauren Walmer and Emma Baribault also found the net for the Stars, which earned the No. 5 seed in Section 2A. Southwest Christian plays the winner of Marshall and Faribault on Thursday, Oct. 10.