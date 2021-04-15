CHASKA
Key returners from 2019: catcher Nathan Rosenberg (Minnesota-Duluth) and pitcher Jaiden Mollett (North Iowa Central Community College).
Season goals: "Our goals are to compete every pitch both offensively and defensively," Chaska head coach Craig Baumann said.
As a coach, what was it like missing the entire 2020 season, and how has the first few weeks felt? "Last year was terrible. The 2020 class was filled with great kids and great leaders. We all lost out on this group showing us what leadership is, how to treat others with respect, and how to work," Baumann said.
"The first few practices were different as all the guys were 'rookies' except for two. The four captains -- Rosenberg, Mollett, Ben Carter (University of Vancouver) and Ethan Bachmann (Sioux Falls/Football) -- have been great in leading our young group," the coach added.
CHANHASSEN
Key returners from 2019: Ryan Maschka (played in 12 games, 22 at-bats), Cole Van Holland, Jarod Cook and Mitch Cummins (played in one or two games), Riley Funk (one inning pitched). Pitching and depth will be key to the Storm this season.
Season goals: "Strengthen our Chan Brotherhood and to 'get there,'" Ross VanHauen, Chanhassen's head coach, said.
As a coach, what was it like missing the entire 2020 season, and how has the first few weeks felt? "Missing a year was devastating. Not for me, as I hope to have many more seasons, but for our players. We will never know how the 2020 season would have unfolded, but we were an experienced team with high level talent (six college baseball players). What is missed more than the thought of our potential wins and losses is the time spent together as a team. Teams are different every year and we missed that chance to form the lasting brotherhood of Chanhassen baseball with that team," VanHauen said.
"The first few practices felt amazing. It was great to be around the players and help them with the game we all love. It also felt like my first year coaching again. I quickly remembered the detail needed while working with underclassmen, my desire to be as productive as possible during practices and joy that comes from helping develop our guys in baseball and life," he added.
MINNETONKA
Key returners from 2019: Seniors pitcher Ryan Lambert, shortstop/pitcher Zack Zaetta, catcher Danny Davis, and third baseman Walter Johnson, all captains for 2021.
Minnetonka coach Paul Twenge looks to a host of seniors -- Charlie Hemer, Duke Kiffin, Josh Daniel, Dillon Hanson, Andrew Uglum, Grant Thomas, Fritz Meyer, Zach Untersher, Matt Kelly, Matt Burns, Joe Berset, Cole Graham, Jacob Durenberger, Cam Haaland, and Karsten Kimsal -- for steady performances, with some coming out on top of their game each contest.
As a coach, what was it like missing a year? And how did it feel those first few practices? "It was awful for the players and the coaches," Twenge said. "It was very nice to see the players smiling again."
Team goals for 2021: "To show up and play/compete very hard," the coach said.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN
Season outlook: "We have a strong group of returning players even after the lost year. Connecting and working together will be key after not playing together. We compete in the strong Minnesota River Conference that is filled with lots of talent and great coaching across the teams so we have our work cut out for us," Stars coach Rob Wassenaar said.
"Koby McBroome, Cade Wiegert and Jack Widdifield will lead our guys offensively. We also have a handful of other players who will bring up our offensive play like Lucas Anderson, Matt DeZiel and Brayden Zimmerman. Wiegert and Bennett Manley will anchor the pitching staff with both players looking poised to play at the next level. Ollie Yuhas, after he fully recovers from ankle surgery, will be a great addition to the staff," the coach added.
As a coach, what was it like missing a year? And how did it feel those first few practices? "We all missed time last year to grow and develop as players, but I think the guys most missed the camaraderie and fun of baseball. Our guys love playing the game and really enjoy hanging out with each other so are very excited to start the new year. They have had a lot of great energy this pre-season and into the first week of the season and are looking to challenge for both the conference and section championships," Wassenaar said.
Team goals for 2021: "We have a lot of work to do, but our guys are ready and motivated to make a long run in the playoffs," Wassenaar said.