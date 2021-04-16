CHASKA
Returning players from 2019: "We had some very young girls in 2019 who loved the game of golf. They have worked hard on their game, played competitively in the off-season, and are girls to watch this season. They are junior Sammy Youngquist, sophomore Nicole Reineke and freshman Avery Nelson. We are also looking at Libby Marsnik and Emma Thompson as well as several other girls to fill out the varsity team," Chaska coach Pam Schmillen said.
New format: "Competition will be different this year with girls from each team playing together in three-somes. Our focus will be to play competitively while we play with our own team members. We are looking forward to getting into the competitive season this week," Schmillen said.
Team goals: "With the talented team we will have this year we are hoping to be very competitive in all the meets we play in," the coach said.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN
Key returning athletes from 2019: "We are a young team with our varsity," Stars coach Bill Hoag said. "Our captains are senior Piper Bjelland, Ava Boen and Chloe Brunsberg. We expect the five returning players to shoot some good scores with Kendall Hoag being our most experienced golfer and look forward to watching Lily Lundgren, Madeline Hotchkiss and Issy Bergstrom and others compete for the sixth spot on varsity."
As a coach, what was it like missing a year? And how did it feel those first few practices? "Losing last season was a big loss for us as our entire varsity would have been eighth and ninth graders and that experience would have been huge for our girls. Playing varsity also inspires them to play and practice more in the summer taking advantage of Junior PGA and MGA golf," Hoag said. "It felt so good to have practice and for the first time in five years we have multiple kids competing for varsity spots."
Team goals: "We are still very young and most of our girls haven’t played a lot of competitive golf, but we think we can compete in our conference. Finishing first or second in conference would be a great achievement. We would like to make it to second day of sections and have a player qualify for state," Hoag said.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
Key returners from 2019: Ally Agerland, Olivia Hesse and Ashley Heuer. "I expect them all to contribute to our varsity and JV teams, and anticipate that Ally will be the anchor for our varsity team as we look toward an appearance in the state tournament," Fire coach Kristin Sankovitz said.
"I am thrilled to have 44 girls on our golf roster this spring. In addition to the three seniors, I have 11 juniors and the rest are eighth through 10th graders, so the future of Holy Family girls golf is looking bright!" she added.
As a coach, what was it like missing a year? And how did it feel those first few practices? "It was extremely disappointing to miss the entire season last spring, and I was grateful for the opportunity to hold practices with some of the girls over the summer and fall, in the sessions allowed by the MSHSL," Sankovitz said. "It has been so exciting to get going with practices this spring to see how the girls' games have grown since I last was able to work with them, and to see so many new faces who have so much potential."
Team goals for 2021: "Our goals for this season are to have fun, learn a lot about golf and each other, and have fun!! I hope the girls leave their time on our team with confidence in their mastery of the basics of the game, respect for the game of golf as well as their teammates and competitors, and great memories!" the coach said.