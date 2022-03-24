Minnesota winters can be long, lonely, cold and gloomy. So what is a baseball enthusiast supposed to do?
Probably what Hall of Fame great Roger Hornsby once said about his winter doldrums: "People ask me what I do in winter when there's no baseball. I'll tell you what I do. I stare out the window and wait for spring."
Well, stop staring. Sixty-degree temperatures have snuck up on Minnesotans like a 100-mph fastball.
The weather is getting warmer, the grass will be turning greener and baseball parks will begin filling up again.
And it doesn't matter what level of play you want to watch. The Minnesota Twins' home opener at glorious Target Field in Minneapolis is set for April 7 against the Seattle Mariners. That can be a more spendy venture for the novice fan.
High school baseball is usually in full swing the second week of April, and there are many great local parks in which to watch a game. Athletic Park in Chaska is often listed as one of the best local parks, along with the Mini Met in Jordan and Joe Schleper Baseball Stadium in Shakopee.
Looking to watch professional ball, but at a little cheaper cost than MLB? How about CHS Field in St. Paul, the Triple-A affiliate of the Twins?
The Saints' first home game is April 12 against the Indianapolis Indians.
Youth baseball is pretty much in full swing by the end of April. Metro Baseball League and Minnesota Youth Athletic Services leagues for ages nine through 15 happen pretty much every night and at a local park near you.
In May, games in the Minnesota Baseball Association get going. Townball can be a source of entertainment all the way through August and even further if your team gets to Labor Day, the final weekend of the MBA Class B and C state tournaments.
Townball's roots in Minnesota go back as far as the 1920s. There are more than 300 teams in the state, and the cozy ballparks are plentiful.
Along with Athletic Park, the Mini Met and Joe Schleper Stadium, there's also:
- Veterans Field at Memorial Park, home of the Prior Lake Jays and Mudcats
- Poppitz Field in Victoria, home of the Victoria Vics
- Storm/Red Birds Stadium, home of the Chanhassen Red Birds
- St. Benedict Ballpark, home of the St. Benedict Bennies
- Carver Community Park, home of the Carver Black Sox
- Bonin Field in New Prague, home of the St. Patrick Irish
But just remember, as spring baseball nears and you plan your summer at one ballpark or multiple venues, what A. Bartlett Giamatti, the seventh MLB commissioner, once said:
"Baseball breaks your heart. It is designed to break your heart. The game begins in the spring, when everything else begins again. It blossoms in the summer, filling the afternoons and evenings, and then as soon as the chill rains come, it stops and leaves you to face the fall alone."