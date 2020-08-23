The goal for any team in any sport is to be playing its best at the end of the season. For the Carver Black Sox, with a full line-up, and Andrew Weber on the mound, they think they can contend with anyone right.
Eighteen hits, a 14-2 seven-inning win over Region 9 runner-up Clinton showed that potential Aug. 23 in the first round of the Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament in Springfield.
The victory completed an unbeaten weekend for Crow River Valley League Region 7C participants in Waconia, Watertown, and Carver. Add in region champion Young America and four of the remaining 32 teams are from the CRVL.
Carver, winless at state in 2018 and 2019 after reaching the third weekend in 2017, plays Region 12 champion Delano at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29 in Milroy.
Runs came early and often for the Black Sox, which put up two or more runs in five of seven at-bats.
Five Carver starters had at least two hits with Kyle Dalton finishing a home run away from the cycle, while Jay Bresnahan was 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs and Cole Kirchoff plated three runs in a three-hit game.
It was Kirchoff who started the scoring with a two-out single to left-center field, plating Connor Cornell and Bresnahan.
It was the third inning where Carver broke open the game with five runs. Following a Kyle Dalton triple to the fence, a Bresnahan RBI-double and Dan Gastuch run-scoring fielder's choice extended the lead to 4-0.
Clutch hits from Kirchoff and Adam Fredericks pushed the advantage to six before a bloop single off the bat of Bailey Melz laid in the grass long enough for Fredericks to race home all the way from first base at 7-0.
While Clinton did get two runs back on a Lukas Adelman double in the third, Carver put the game away with five more runs over the next two at-bats.
Dalton doubled, David Dolan singled him home before Kirchoff collected his third hit, an RBI-double at 9-2.
It was 12-2 in the seventh inning when Gastuch, set to get married Aug. 29, connected on a pitch over the left-field fence for the final difference at 14-2.
Weber won his third post-season start, striking out eight batters in scattering six hits with two walks.