Throw out a loss to Robbinsdale Armstrong in week four and the Chaska Football team entered the Class 5A State Tournament with a common theme in nine wins. They were physical. They beat up the opposition, won the line of scrimmage.
A 14-0 lead at halftime in the quarterfinals against Section 4 champion Mahtomedi, Chaska put together the kind of drive that defines who they are.
Smash mouth football behind an offensive line that wore down an undermanned Zephyr squad that won two games in the regular season. A drive that sent Chaska to 21 second-half points, a 35-7 win on Nov. 9 at Vaughan Field in Shakopee.
A steady dose of Matthew Kuntz and Stevo Klotz bullied the Hawks down the field on the opening drive of the third quarter, a 10-run from Klotz extending the lead to 21-0 on a Nic Snuggerud extra point.
Klotz added a scoring run out of the Wildcat formation early in the fourth quarter to seal the win at 28-0. Dewandis Youmans Jr. finished off the scoring for the Hawks with a 2-yard run to invoke running time.
Chaska's defense, which has allowed one touchdown in the first three quarters in the last seven games, came up big multiple times to extend the streak.
None more important than the opening drive, Mahtomedi reaching the Hawk 5-yard line on a long pass from Johnathon Devore to Tyler Tangwall.
Held out of the end zone on the first two plays, Chaska's Stevo Klotz sacked Devore, forcing a fumble recovered by Cody Kack.
Chaska drove down the field, a pair of first-down conversion throws from quarterback Grif Wurtz, moving the chains before Klotz found the end zone from two yards out at 7-0.
Following a Mahtomedi 3-and-out, Chaska starting on its own 8-yard line, suspecting a run on second-and-short, Wurtz instead went to the air. Snuggerud got behind the defense, catching the pass in stride for the 83-yard connection and 14-0 lead.
The Zephyrs was stopped on downs twice, once on a Klotz fourth-down sack and once on a pass break-up by Michael Brown. The senior cornerback also intercepted his team-leading fifth pass of the season.
Mahtomedi scored a touchdown in the closing minutes on Chaska reserves.
Next up for the Hawks is Coon Rapids, which defeated Spring Lake Park 14-2. The Cardinals are 8-3 on the season, regular season losses to Robbinsdale Armstrong, St. Thomas Academy and Hopkins.
Game time is 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Elk River, a 58-55 winner over Moorhead on the Monticello Miracle final play, will face St. Thomas Academy in the other semifinal. The Cadets upset top-ranked Owatonna 21-0.