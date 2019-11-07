Mahtomedi won just two games in the regular season. So, how are the Zephyrs playing in the Class 5A State Football Tournament?
Held to 17 points per game in the regular season, Mahtomedi averaged more than four touchdowns a game in three wins in Section 4-5A.
Avenging a 41-14 regular season loss to undefeated and top-seeded Tartan, the Zephyrs advanced to state in a 28-27 win. Tartan's game-winning 2-point conversion late in regulation was unsuccessful.
Joshua Praml scored twice, totaling 159 yards on 31 carries for Mahtomedi. Quarterback Johnathon Devore also completed nine-of-11 passes for 149 yards, connecting with Tyler Tangwall twice for touchdowns.
Mahtomedi, which totaled 394 yards, held Tartan to 19 yards rushing on 16 rushes.
WHO TO WATCH
Devore has missed three games this season for Mahtomedi. When's he completed at least seven passes, the Zephyrs are 3-2 with the two losses by single digits.
The 6'4" Devore has thrown for more than 800 yards with four touchdowns. Tangwall caught 10 passes in the playoffs, three for scores.
Praml nearly matched his regular season total rushing in three post-season wins, a combined 737 yards and eight touchdowns. Sophomore Jordan Hull added nearly 500 yards and seven rushing scores as well.
COMMON OPPONENTS
Chaska and Mahtomedi, which scrimmaged in August, had two like opponents in St. Thomas Academy and Apple Valley.
Chaska beat:
St. Thomas Academy 20-0
Apple Valley 28-0
Mahtomedi lost to:
St. Thomas Academy 37-0
Apple Valley 31-8
GAME TIME
All four Class 5A State Quarterfinals are at noon on Saturday, Nov. 9 at neutral sites with artificial turf. Chaska and Mahtomedi meet at Vaughan Field in Shakopee. The Sabers' stadium at is Shakopee Junior High West.