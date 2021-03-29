Not too often an undefeated team will face another undefeated team at the state tournament in the era of seeding teams. Yet that is what awaits for third-ranked Chaska and fourth-ranked Stillwater in the Class 4A State Girls Basketball Tournament.
The Hawks, the south section No. 2 seed, enters its first state tournament since 2010 with a 15-0 record, having missed the final six contests of the regular season with COVID concerns.
The Ponies are 21-0, the south section No. 3 seed, reached the semifinals last season at state, falling to Hopkins in the last game played before the tournament was shutdown.
Sound like two teams that should be playing each other in the first round of state?
For Chaska, the road to the program's first state championship may look like this:
Stillwater, 21-0 record, ranked No. 4
Hopkins, 15-0 record, ranked No. 1
Farmington, 21-0 record, ranked No. 2
There's unlikely been a team that beat three undefeated teams to win a state title. Chaska looks to be that team beginning Tuesday at 4 p.m. at neutral site Osseo High School.
CHASKA VS STILLWATER
Offense: Hawks 73.2 ppg (3rd), Ponies 78.6 ppg (1st)
Defense: Hawks 40.1 points allowed per game (4th), Ponies 44.1 (6th)
(state rank)
Key Players: Chaska - Mallory Heyer 21.9 ppg, Kennedy Sanders 15.3 ppg, Kaylee van Eps 11.1 ppg; Stillwater - Alexis Pratt 20.3 ppg, Amber Scalia 16.1 ppg, Lizzie Holder 10.6 ppg
Other: Chaska won three games against top-10 ranked teams (Minnetonka 2x, Wayzata) to zero for the Ponies; Stillwater had just one game where they trailed at halftime, and one game that was decided by single digits (section final vs East Ridge)