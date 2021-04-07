A 78-game win streak, a No. 1 ranking not only in the state of Minnesota, but in the country according to ESPN. One more win and Hopkins will own the state's all-time consecutive wins record.
All eyes will be on the Royals at the Class AAAA State Girls Basketball Tournament this week.
For Chaska, ranked No. 3 in the final state rankings, 25th nationally, having all of the attention on Hopkins is just fine.
"We're grateful for the opportunity to be where we are. Everyone is just extremely excited," Chaska junior Mallory Heyer said Tuesday night, 24 hours from tip-off in the state semifinals. "We know we're the underdogs and we're fine with that. We have nothing to lose. All the pressure is on them."
While Chaska is the underdog, they are talented. Maybe the most talented team in program history.
Two summers ago a Hawks contingent beat a Hopkins team in a summer league game. The Royals were missing NCAA National Player of the Year Paige Bueckers. Chaska was without Kendall Karrmann. So, pretty much a wash.
"That was quite a while ago. Both teams were missing players. I know they got a transfer in since. But I think just beating Hopkins in something gives us confidence. Even without that, I feel like our team feels like we can win this game," Heyer said.
For good reason. Chaska, like Hopkins, is 16-0 overall. Each team had nearly two weeks of games wiped out due to COVID, or in the case of the Royals, because of pre-cautions to keep players healthy.
The two teams were scheduled to play in early March, that game cancelled.
Chaska's main rotation all returns from a 2020 section final appearance.
Heyer, having scored in double figures in all 16 games, twice netting 31, leads the Hawks at 21.7 points per game, up 19.6 as a sophomore.
Sophomore point guard Kennedy Sanders, at 16.2 points per game, nearly four points better this season, is averaging 23.33 points over the last three contests.
Senior Kaylee Van Eps (11.0 ppg), junior Kendall Karrmann (6.1 ppg), senior Kelsey Willems (5.8 ppg), senior Kayla Hendrickson (4.4 ppg), and Ashley Schuelke (3.5 ppg) add to the scoresheet most nights.
Willems and Hendrickson, captains along with Heyer and Van Eps the past two seasons, have benefited in recent games from Minnetonka and Stillwater focusing on Heyer down low.
Willems had a pair of 3-pointers in three consecutive games. Hendrickson was 2-for-2 in the state quarterfinal win over Stillwater from outside.
"The last two games, especially, teams have guarded me very closely. I've seen a lot of double teams, sometimes triple teams. That has opened things up for other girls. We hit some big outside shots that helped us beat Stillwater. It's taken some of the pressure off me," Heyer said.
As impressive as Chaska has been, Hopkins' balance is eye-opening. Five players, led by Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year Maya Nnaji, average double-digit outputs.
There's the 6'4" Nnaji at a team-best 19.8 points per game. Taylor Woodson (16.4), Amaya Battle (12.9), Liv McGill (12.6), and Nu Nu Agara (11.5) each have scored 20 or more points in a game this season, while Alayna Contreras chips in seven points.
Somehow, none of Hopkins' rotation are seniors.
"We're going to have be very good. They are very athletic and very talented. If someone is having an off game, they have others players to step up," Heyer said.
Chaska coaches also prepared multiple set defenses and added a few offensive wrinkles to give Hopkins different looks.
"Hopkins is tall and athletic. They run a full-court press that is really tough on teams. They get a lot of points off turnovers, so we worked a lot on breaking their press, staying composed. We can't turn the ball over if we expect to win," Heyer said.
While it will be the first time on the big stage for Chaska, playing on a NBA court that is 10 feet longer, Heyer doesn't envision the bright lights of the Target Center
"This season, everyone is really relaxed and comfortable. I think maybe last year we had more of those nerves before the game," Heyer said. "We play every game for our seniors. We play like it could be our last game. They are amazing girls to play with. I'm really excited to play with them (against Hopkins)."
With only morning advisory and online assignments, Chaska plans to have a shoot-around before jumping on a bus and heading for downtown Minneapolis.
The spotlight will be on Hopkins. Can they pass Fosston for No. 1 on the consecutive wins list? Chaska hopes to play spoiler. They hope to have a chance to play for the program's first state championship on Friday night.