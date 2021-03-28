Forty-eight of the top vaulters in Class AA hit the mat March 27 at Champlin Park High School for the state competition. Chaska High School senior Autumn Hepola was one of them for the first time.
Hepola posted her second-best ever score in the event, a 9.275, placing 31st overall for Chaska/Chanhassen.
Her first run showed scores of 9.25 and 9.3 from judges. Hepola was third out of six among Section 2AA competitors.
Minnetonka sophomore Elena Cantwell, competing in her second state meet, was 15th overall in the all-around competition in 36.275.
Cantwell was 13th overall on vault (9.5) and 27th on uneven bars (8.9). She was 31st in both balance beam (8.625) and floor exercise (9.2).
Marley Michuad of Sartell was the all-around state champion with a score of 38.125. Sartell also won the team competition by more than a point with 148.050.
Watertown-Mayer/Mound-Westonka was the Class A team champion with a team score of 146.350.