Just one shot on goal through 40 minutes, a scoreless state championship match at halftime, Southwest Christian could feel the breakthrough coming.
Unable to move the ball into scoring positions on the dribble, finding it hard to make a connection in the middle off a cross, the Stars had to find a way with set pieces.
They found a way, from one senior to another.
Camden Mellema, who shifted to outside back this season, aired the ball more than 30 yards into the box. When the St. Paul Humboldt goaltender was unable to grab the ball, Southwest Christian had its chance. While the initial shot was blocked, the rebound fell to the foot of Jon Brain for the 1-0 lead in the 58th minute.
Southwest Christian, playing in its first state soccer championship, its first-ever state tournament appearance, didn't allow a goal throughout the tournament, defeating St. Paul Humboldt 3-0 for the Class A title on Nov. 6 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
"A lot of the time, we set-up Sam (Widdifield) on the near post and I'm trying to get him the ball. Maybe he gets a head on it, or is able to knock it down to a teammate," Mellema, who had one throw this season top 40 yards, said. "Cookie (coach Brad Carlson) is a big set piece guy. He tells us all the time how you win games late in the season with set pieces. In a one- or two-goal game, they can be the difference."
For a while, it looked like one goal may be enough as the two teams were limited in scoring chances. Southwest Christian never wavered from their game plan.
"At halftime, we were saying we're controlling the ball really well. We had some things going for us, we just couldn't capitalize. It really felt if we could put one or two in, keep up our energy, and get them out of theirs, we would be in good shape," Mellema said.
Once Southwest Christian found the net in the 58th minute, it opened up the field for the Stars' attack. Seven minutes later, a long free kick from Luke Kamm found the foot of Jake Bettin, who redirected the ball with a touch to teammate Sam Widdifield. After the initial shot was blocked, Widdifield used a strong left-footed strike for his third goal of the state tournament, and sixth this season.
Just minutes later, again it was a Mellema long throw-in, this time Widdifield with the one-touch to a teammate, Brain, who calmly played the ball to a space where he had an open look at a 3-0 lead with 11 minutes to play.
Southwest Christian captures the Boys Class A Soccer Championship with a 3-0 victory over Humboldt! @swchsstars @swchssports— Minnesota Prep Spotlight (@MNPrepSpotlight) November 7, 2021
Watch more highlights: https://t.co/niPjA7sAC5 pic.twitter.com/WlnxlqgiwU
"Having Jon in the line-up obviously made a huge difference, not only with him scoring goals but how other people play around him. His brings out creativity in everyone around him," Paschke said. "Not having him to start the season, we certainly were missing a big piece of our team."
While the result looked secure, work was still left to be done for Southwest Christian goaltender Adam Tebbs and the Stars' defense. A goal of posting three clean sheets in the state tournament.
While Tebbs was not tested often, making two saves, the first shot on goal certainly will be a memorable one. St. Paul Humboldt, awarded a penalty kick for a tackle in the box, was unable to beat the Mr. Soccer finalist. Hser Pwe Htoo's left-footed attempt was thwarted by a diving save from Tebbs to his right.
"I was so happy when he saved the PK. He deserved one last shutout. Tebbs is one of the best keepers in the state. If not the best. He was a great leader for us. Having that assurance that he's going to make a save on any shot from outside the 18 really made our jobs on defense easier," Paschke said.
It took a team effort from the back line and center midfielders to clamp down a talented St. Paul Humboldt that unfortunately lost its top scorer and another starter to injuries early on.
"Their forwards were extremely technically. I said to Cam early on we can't take them on 1-on-1. We have to have a guy constantly in support. Other state tournament games I felt pretty confident 1-on-1, but they were different," Paschke said. "When their guy got hurt, I think it hurt their offensive momentum. We were able to use our center mids to really close on them and not give up any space."
The state championship is the Chaska school's second team title; the first since volleyball won in 2013.
Brain, who had five goals in the state tournament, the eventual winner in both the semifinals and finals, was named to the Class A All-Tournament team along with Tebbs, Bettin, and Widdifield.
Southwest Christian capped the 2021 season with a 16-3-3 record.
The championship was sixth and final title game on Saturday; a state tournament that saw great upsets, great rallies and old section rivals also win in Orono over Holy Angels in Class AA.
"It's just a crazy feeling. Since the beginning of the year, our goal has been to go out and win a state title. I couldn't ask for anything more than this win," Paschke said.
"It's doesn't feel real. Saying we're the first ones. You have to pinch yourself," Mellema said. "We had a bunch of alumni at the game, including my brother (Keegan). His teams really were part of where this big run of good Southwest Christian soccer teams started. I think we all thought, 'let's go do something great.' And we did."