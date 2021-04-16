Section 2 in the southwest metro has been notorious for sending some of the best teams to the state tournament.
This winter, Chaska was state champions in girls basketball. Edina won girls alpine ski, girls hockey and boys swimming and diving. Eden Prairie took the top crown in boys hockey, while Shakopee claimed its third straight state championship.
Somehow things are only going to get tougher for area teams.
The Minnesota State High School League announced section assignments for 2021-22 and 2022-23 on April 16.
The addition of a third class in cross country and track and field adjusts greatly the field of teams Chaska and Chanhassen will run against in Section 2AAA.
Instead of the likes of Mankato West and East, Marshall, Buffalo, and Hutchinson, the Hawks and Storm cross country teams will now run against Minnetonka, Prior Lake, Edina, Eden Prairie, and Shakopee -- all among the top-10 largest schools in the state of Minnesota.
Track and field, after years of competing at Gustavus Adolphus College in its section meet, will see a similar crop of teams except Edina.
Volleyball has a fourth class now. Section 2AAAA has five other teams in addition to Chaska and Chanhassen in Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Prior Lake, Shakopee, and Waconia.
Waconia, new to the Metro West Conference in fall 2021, joins the top class of sports in cross country, soccer, volleyball, basketball, baseball, softball, and tennis.
Boys and Girls Cross Country (Section 2AAA): Chaska, Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Edina, Minnetonka, Prior Lake, Shakopee, Waconia -- new third class
Football (Section 2AAAAA): Chaska, Chanhassen, Mankato East, Mankato West, New Prague, Waconia -- East replaces Bloomington Jefferson
Boys and Girls Soccer (Section 2AAA): Chaska, Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Edina, Minnetonka, Prior Lake, Shakopee, Waconia -- new third class; Waconia replaces Bloomington Jefferson
Girls Swimming and Diving (Section 2AA): Bloomington Jefferson, Chaska, Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Edina, Minnetonka, Prior Lake, Shakopee -- the strongest section in the state adds the strongest program in Edina
Girls Tennis (Section 2AA): North - Chaska, Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Mound-Westonka, Prior Lake, Shakopee, Waconia; South - Glencoe-Silver Lake, Hutchinson, Jordan, Mankato East, Mankato West, New Prague, New Ulm, St. Peter, Worthington
Volleyball (Section 2AAAA): Chaska, Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Prior Lake, Shakopee, Waconia -- addition of class removes New Prague, Willmar and Hutchinson
Boys and Girls Basketball (Section 2AAAA): Chaska, Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Edina, Minnetonka, Prior Lake, Shakopee, Waconia -- Waconia in, Bloomington Jefferson out
Dance (Section 2AAA): Bloomington Kennedy, Chaska, Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Edina, Hopkins, Minneapolis Washburn, Minneapolis Southwest, Minnetonka, Robbinsdale Armstrong, Robbinsdale Cooper, Shakopee, Waconia, Wayzata -- Maple Grove exits, opening up a spot to state in jazz and often times kick
Gymnastics (Section 2AA): Bloomington Jefferson, Chaska/Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Mankato East, Minnetonka, New Prague, Prior Lake, Waconia -- Lakeville schools exit, Mankato East and Minnetonka added
Boys Hockey (Section 2AA): Bloomington Jefferson, Chaska, Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Holy Family Catholic, Minnetonka, Prior Lake, Shakopee -- New Prague out, Jefferson in
Girls Hockey (Section 2AA): Bloomington Jefferson, Chaska/Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Holy Family Catholic, Minnetonka, Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer/Southwest Christian, New Prague, Prior Lake, Shakopee -- add Class A state qualifier MW/WM/SWCHS into the section for a pigtail
Alpine Ski (Section 6): Apple Valley/Rosemount, Bloomington Jefferson, Burnsville/Shakopee, Chaska/Chanhassen, Crystal Valley, Eagan, Eastview, Eden Prairie, Edina, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Mankato East, Mankato West, Northfield, Prior Lake, Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall, Rochester Mayo, Waconia
Nordic Ski (Section 2): Bloomington Jefferson, Chaska/Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Edina, Holy Family Catholic, Jordan/Belle Plaine, Minneapolis Southwest, Minneapolis Washburn, Minnetonka, Richfield, Shakopee
Boys Swimming and Diving (Section 2AA): Bloomington Jefferson, Burnsville, Chaska/Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Prior Lake, Shakopee, Waconia -- no change
Wrestling (Section 6AAA): Chaska/Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Edina, Minneapolis Southwest, Minneapolis Washburn, Minnetonka, Shakopee, Waconia -- 3-time defending state champion Shakopee replaces Minneapolis South
Baseball and Softball (Section 2AAAA): Bloomington Jefferson, Chaska, Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Prior Lake, Shakopee, Waconia
Boys and Girls Golf (Section 2AAA): Chaska, Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Hutchinson, Mankato East, Mankato West, Minnetonka, New Prague, Orono, Prior Lake, Shakopee, Waconia
Boys Tennis (Section 2AA): North - Chaska, Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Mound-Westonka, Prior Lake, Shakopee, Waconia; South - Glencoe-Silver Lake, Hutchinson, Mankato East, Mankato West, New Prague, New Ulm, St. Peter, Worthington
Boys Lacrosse (Section 2): Buffalo, Chaska, Chanhassen, Delano-Rockford, Eden Prairie, Holy Family Catholic, Minnetonka, Mound-Westonka, Orono, Shakopee, Southwest Christian, Waconia
Girls Lacrosse (Section 2): Chaska, Chanhassen, Delano-Rockford, Eden Prairie, Holy Family Catholic, Hutchinson, Minnetonka, Mound-Westonka/Providence Academy/Heritage Christian, Orono, Shakopee, Southwest Christian, Waconia
Boys and Girls Track and Field (Section 2AAA): Bloomington Jefferson, Chaska, Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Prior Lake, Shakopee, Waconia -- new third class