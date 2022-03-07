One team was looking for its first state tournament appearance, another a return trip to defend its state title. Both Chaska teams, boys hockey and girls basketball, saw their seasons end at the hands of No. 4 seeds in section play.
The Hawks girls basketball team, 23-4 overall and No. 3-ranked in the state, fell in the semifinals to 25-win Shakopee, the South Suburban Conference champions, by a 59-48 score.
The Sabers converted seven three-pointers in the first half, making 20-of-28 free throws in the second half to spring the upset.
Kennedy Sanders led Chaska with 15 points followed Kendall Karrmann (nine), Anna Lenzen (eight), Ashley Schuelke (eight), and Mallory Heyer (eight) on the scoresheet. Heyer, the school’s all-time career-points leader, finished with 2,295.
Eden Prairie, a 59-50 winner over Minnetonka, will host Shakopee on Friday, March 11 in the Section 2AAAA championship.
In the Section 2AA boys hockey final, Chaska and Prior Lake both looking for their first state tournament appearance, Mr. Hockey candidate Alex Bump scored four goals, assisting on another, in a 7-4 win over the Hawks.
The Lakers netted three third-period goals, two into the empty net, to seal the championship.
Chaska trailed 1-0, 2-1, 3-2, 4-3, and 5-3 in the contest, twice tying the score.
Sophomores Tanner Bruender and Sam Scheetz put the Hawks on the board with its first two goals. Sam Rinzel, minutes after hitting the pipe, drew Chaska within 4-3 into the third period.
Bump, headed to the University of Vermont, was electric throughout, opening the score just nine seconds in on a toe drag and wrister.
Bump hit linemate Will Schumacher for a back-door, tap-in goal late in the first period before extending the advantage to 4-2 in the middle frame.
His breakaway goal just seconds after killing off a two-minute penalty kill, Bump made it 5-3 with a forehand-to-backhand move around Chaska goaltender Carter Wishart, who made 33 saves.
Chaska finished with a program-best 22 wins in 2021-22.
PODIUM FINISHES
Five top-eight swims led Chaska/Chanhassen to a seventh-place team finish with 107 points in the Class AA State Boys Swimming and Diving Meet on March 5 at the University of Minnesota.
Lucas Becker swam in the championship final in four events, two individually, including a fifth-place time of 21.25 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle. He later added a seventh-place time of 51.31 in the 100-yard backstroke.
Senior Brayden Slavik accomplished a feat he set out to grab at the state meet, breaking the Chaska 500-yard freestyle record, posting a time of 4:35.57 in the preliminaries, eclipsing the old time from Luke Ridler.
Slavik was fifth in the 500 event in the finals in a swim of 4:38.87. He also added a 16th-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:44.84.
Other individual state swims came from Casey Bretz in the 200 individual medley (22nd/1:58.88), William Currie in the 100-yard butterfly (24th/53.14) and AJ Dehnke (11th/58.89).
Dehnke, a senior, was part of a seventh-place 200-yard medley relay to open the championship finals, joined by Becker, Currie and Bretz,
Seniors Dehnke, Slavik and Miguel Francois were 12th in the 200-yard freestyle relay with Bretz.
Bretz, Slavik, Francois, and Becker concluded the meet with a sixth-place time of 3:11.65 in the 400-yard freestyle relay; a season-best time.
Diving state qualifiers, Brian Gilbertson and Adam Wilson, were 23rd and 29th in their state debuts, posting four-dive scores of 135.40 and 118.40.
Edina (355), Eden Prairie (200) and Minnetonka (170) were the top-three team finishers.
TOUGH DRAW
How was Section 6AAA champion Michael Gillette greeted to the State Wrestling Tournament? With a draw that saw him face sixth-ranked Jayden Haueter of Apple Valley and fourth-ranked Cael Robb of Owatonna.
The Chaska/Chanhassen eighth grader, a winner of 30 matches this season, fell to Haueter in the first round before dropping an 8-0 decision to Robb. Gillette’s opponents finished third and fourth in the 132-pound bracket.
Max McEnelly of Waconia and Will Sather of Eden Prairie were state champions from Section 6AAA.