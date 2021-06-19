Synia Montoya had enough.
Sisters Keilah and Judea were part of a school-record performance in the 4x200 relay for Chaska at the Class AA State Meet in 2019. Brother Kage was a starting cornerback on the Hawks state championship football team in 2019.
She couldn't be the only one having not participated in a state tournament. So Synia did something about it, helping the Chaska 4x400 relay place second at the Section 2AA Meet on June 9 in Waconia.
"All four of us were running at one point. It goes 20-19-18-17, so we've always been there for each other. ... It was definitely easier to be a watcher, but more fun to be a runner," Synia said.
Four Chaska runners making their state debut, three juniors and a seventh grader -- really this season the first full-time varsity spot for each of the four -- took in the sights and sounds of the tournament, warming up on the track before the opening gun.
They had to wait until the final race of the meet, nearly four hours after arrival, an hour later than expected due to a delay with an accident of Interstate 94 causing some teams to show up late.
Yet Chaska, the team of Montoya, Noella Ross, Kendall Thom, and Annalise Bury, performed as well as could be asked, placing 16th in a season-best time of 4:13.13.
For Thom and Bury, who each had 62-second splits in the third and fourth legs, qualifying for state was more than enough to equal success. Running a season-best time on the biggest stage? Cherry on the top.
"It took a while for it to sink in that we were actually going to state," Thom said.
"It doesn't feel real. We kept saying it's just an accomplishment being here. Whatever place we got, we were just happy to be here," Bury said.
"Looking over at the scoreboard, seeing the faster time, it was such a great feeling," Thom said.
"I've never had my first week of summer still in a school sport, going to state, so that was awesome," Bury said.
Noella Ross, a seventh grader, ran a blistering second leg, passing a runner from Maple Grove. And while Chaska fell back over the last two laps, the experience was something she never dreamed of at the beginning of the season.
"Synia always gives good hand-offs, so I got off to a great start. I was running and saw the girl in front of me and her legs were slowing down, so that gave me a lot of confidence that I could go pass her," Ross said.
The 400 meters is not for the faint of heart. A sprint around the entire track. A combination of endurance and speed is needed. When looking at the 16 competitors in the open 400, none were younger than 10th grade.
Yet there Ross was all season, competing for the Hawks in the event, posting a personal-record 1:04.02 in May. She was third overall at the Metro West Conference Championships.
"I think it was (Coach Jesse Longley)," said Ross of the decision to run her in the 400 meters. "He saw me doing track workouts for cross country and I told him I liked it. I love it. My endurance from cross country, it makes that last 100, a time others are getting tired, a place I can pass people."
Synia had quite the cheering section, her older sisters in the crowd to cheer her around the track. So, did they give her any pointers?
"Judea loves to talk, so she of course. Both of them are in college, so for them to be there was special. I knew they'd be there for me," Synia said.
All four runners agree, this is only a start. All four runners return next season.
"This is a team race. You need four teammates to come together, give it their only. That's why I love relays," Bury said.
"Every week has been better and better. I'm just so excited to see where we are next year," Ross said.
BEST YET TO COME
Like most meets this season, field events such as shot put gave every athlete four attempts to show their stuff. No finals, just individual flights. No second chance to move up the leaderboard.
Colton Rada, second in Section 2AA, a throw of 50 1/2 feet, was seeded ninth in Class AA. The Chaska junior's best attempt June 19 at state was 47 feet, five inches, placing him 12th of 16 competitors.
Fouls for stepping out of the ring on two of his first three throws, Rada recorded a measurement of 45 feet, 2 1/4 inches. He saved his best for last, still nearly four feet shorter than his season-best at 51-3.
Section 2AA champion Marcus Hansen of Waseca, a double winner with a throw of 178-feet in discus, won the shot put competition by more than eight feet at 63-2.25, a personal-record.
THREE-EVENT COMPETITOR
Remember this name for the 2021-22 school year. Mehlayna Straub. The Southwest Christian freshman showed big things are ahead, qualifying for the Class A State Meet in three events.
Straub ran a personal-best 100-meter dash time of 12.52 seconds for fifth place. She came back later in the day June 18 to take seventh overall in the 200 meters in 26.326 seconds.
If that wasn't enough, Straub, also a basketball player, posted a personal record in triple jump, taking 10th overall, one spot off the podium, with a leap of 34 feet, 11 1/2 inches. Her top distance came on her fourth and final attempt, breaking her personal record by four inches.
Straub's eight team points placed Southwest Christian in 34th place.
SIGNING OFF
Ian Parczyk announced June 16 that he was stepping down as head boys and girls track and field coach at Holy Family Catholic. Hired recently as the head football coach, Parczyk will remain on staff, but in an assistant role in throws.
Fire athletes gave their coach a wonderful going away present June 17 and 18.
Jaden Lorenz ran a personal-best time of 9:48.87 in the 3,200 meters, claiming an all-state spot on the podium in ninth place. He was the 50th boys all-state track and field athlete (and 118th overall) for Holy Family Catholic in 18 years!
The next day, the 4x400 relay, the first time the Fire boys had a team in the event in program history, chased down a season-best time of 3:33.30 for fifth place. The team of Jack Bauer, Bennett Russo, Wyatt Persful, and senior Joey Richelsen, who ran an anchor leg of 51.65 seconds.
Since 2003, Holy Family has had a competitor in every single state track and field meet. As a program, the Fire have sent 168 athletes as a program to state in 18 seasons (95 girls, 73 boys).