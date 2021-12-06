Saturday was a reminder of the norm in high school wrestling for Chaska/Chanhassen wrestlers. A tournament with 11 different teams competing in an individual weight class format.
For some it was two-to-three matches in a day; for others, such as Russell Gillette and Parker Levar, they hit the mat five times, each scoring four wins.
It is these individual tournaments that prepare wrestlers for the post-season.
"This also helps with the growth of the team as new wrestlers and less experienced wrestlers have the opportunities to get more matches and get close to the 45-match limit. More experience allows for more growth across the board," Chaska/Chanhassen coach Erik Rogness said.
The Storm Hawks are young with only two returning seniors. The line-up will be heavy in underclassmen looking to take that next step.
Stephen Dragos at 106 pounds showed in the Lakeville North Invitational why he starts the season ranked in the top-10 in Class AAA. He won twice by technical fall with a 7-3 decision in the championship over Zach Carr of Park Cottage Grove.
"He has grown into his own this season. We are looking for success and Stevie to start pushing other wrestlers around at this weight after being undersized the past two seasons. A previous state qualifier and super region placer last season," Rogness said of the sophomore.
Brothers Russell and Michael Gillette, sophomore and eighth grader, are two other potential state qualifiers at 132 and 152 pounds.
Michael scored a third period fall in a third-place match, while Russell rallied for three straight wins to claim fifth place with a 4-1 record at Lakeville North. Michael finished with a 21-6 record last season, placing second at sections.
"Young, but very experienced coming up through the youth program and spending the off-season with Team Minnesota wrestling," said Rogness of Michael.
Russell is in his fourth season as a starter and is a captain.
"Strength has been added in the off-season and finding his style with the heavier weight class. A former 30-match winner in a season and super region place-winner last season," the coach said.
The Storm Hawks had five wrestlers place in the top-five at Lakeville North including Prentiss Derrick, who went 1-1 at heavyweight for second place.
Chaska/Chanhassen was seventh of 11 teams with 90 points.
Levar, like Russell Gillette, climbed through the consolation bracket to win four matches and finish fifth at 182 pounds. Graceson Bosch and Carson Turner also won matches in the tournament for the Storm Hawks.
"We are looking for a lot of learning on the mat with many middle school and underclassman wrestlers in the line-up. We look to build during this season and continue to get better to do more damage in the years to come. With our youth, comes experience. All of these wrestlers came up through the youth program, but will have adjusting to do now in the varsity line-up," Rogness said.
Chaska/Chanhassen will host Watertown-Mayer and New Prague in a Friday, Dec. 10 triangular at Chanhassen High School. Eighteen teams will come to Chanhassen High School on Dec. 11 for the Ethan Herman Memorial Tournament.
OFF TO A GOOD START
Chaska/Chanhassen gymnastics started the season four points ahead of their opening meet in the 2020-21 season, a team score of 129.5 at the Prior Lake Invitational at Twin Oaks Middle School on Dec. 4.
Every gymnast that competed for the Storm Hawks had a career-high score at the high school level, coach Chris Lacy said.
The five returning gymnasts from last year's team, Erin Kubik, Anna Lacy, Reese Norbie, Sarah Person, and McKenna Thom, accounted for 12 personal-best scores.
Of the 14 competing gymnasts, nine were competing in their first high school meet.
Norbie scored 8.85 for third place on uneven bars with Thom and Lacy finishing ninth and 10th on vault with marks of 8.6 and 8.5.
Thom and Norbie were eighth and ninth in the all-around competition with 33.450 and 33.400 points.
Chaska/Chanhassen has 33 gymnasts out this season, including 15 freshmen, and 18 new to the program. Coach Lacy said the opportunities to compete for many of these girls will be there.
The addition of New Prague, Orono and Waconia to the Metro West Conference means more dual meets as well.
"The team chose four core values to focus on this season: optimism, encouragement, trust, and resiliency. If we live these, we will have a successful season," Lacy said.
Mark Friday, Feb. 11 on your calendars, as Chanhassen High School will host the Section 2AA Meet. Both December duals with Bloomington Jefferson and St. Anthony Village are on the road, on Dec. 14 and 21.