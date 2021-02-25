Southwest Christian High School, competing in the Minnesota River Conference varsity dance season for the first time, had two dancers selected all-conference.
Lourdes Mulcrone, junior (kick, jazz)
Lourdes was a second-year captain for SWC. She worked hard and was a great leader/mentor for new girls on the team. She also used her energetic personality to push other teammates during performances.
Amelia Anderson, sophomore (jazz)
Amelia was a second-year dancer for SWC and was a very respectful and hard-working team member putting in maximum effort both in and out of practice. She always gave her best, executed choreography with excellent technical skill and pushed her teammates to do the same.
Additionally, freshman Kayla Van Dyken (jazz) was selected as all-conference honorable mention, while coach Kiana Barkalow was one of the recipients of the Minnesota River Conference Kick Coach of Year award.