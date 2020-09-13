Chaska recorded the three fastest times in seven of 11 races, including the 200-yard medley relay, in a 98-25 win over Bloomington Kennedy on Sept. 10. It was the home opener for the Hawks (2-0) at Pioneer Ridge Middle School.
Gretta Hansen in the 200-yard freestyle (2:06.35) and 500-yard freestyle (54:45.62), Kiana Tardia in the 200 individual medley (2:26.17) and 100-yard freestyle (58.51), Emily Hed in the 50-yard freestyle (27.11), Serena Urevig in the 100-yard butterfly (1:07.90), Elli Marti in the 100-yard backstroke (1:10.47), and Payton Fogarty in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:19.42) were individual winners for Chaska.
Aeryn Oaxaca was second to Fogarty in the breaststroke in 1:19.78 with Gracie Marek runner-up to Tardia in the 100 butterfly in 1:11.40.
Brynn Vangen was the diving event winner with a score of 161.65 followed by teammates Madison Edwards (146.05) and Caroline Hidde (124.95).
Chaska next swims versus Chanhassen on Sept. 22.
CHANHASSEN 110, BENILDE-ST. MARGARET 75
Alyssa Konz broke her own six-dive pool record, scoring 199.37 points, in Chanhassen's season-opening 110-75 win over Benilde-St. Margaret on Sept. 11 at Pioneer Ridge Middle School.
The Storm won eight of the 12 events, including a solid time from Zoe Thoma - 1:58.79 - in the 200-yard freestyle.
Sophie Macy was Chanhassen's lone individual double winner, posting the fastest times in the 200 individual medley (2:10.36) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:07.02).
Other victories came from Kalina Fuglie in the 500-yard freestyle (5:15.19), Abby Gronholz in the 100-yard backstroke (1:10.65) and the medley and 400-yard freestyle relays.
Daisy Lang, Macy, Thoma, and Fuglie combined for a time of 3:44.53 in the final relay race.
Claire Guthmueller and Kate Robbins were third and fourth in the diving competition, tallying 175.20 and 169.90 points, respectively.
Chanhassen hosts Robbinsdale Cooper at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
MINNETONKA 105, EDEN PRAIRIE 76
State champion Abby Kapeller swam a 50-yard freestyle time of 23.63 seconds, followed by teammates Regan Miller (24.26) and Nadia Helm (24.80) in the top three spots, in Minnetonka's 105-76 win at Eden Prairie Sept. 11.
The Skippers won 11 of the 12 events including the 200-yard freestyle relay where Helm swam an anchor leg of 23.89 to rally Minnetonka to victory in 1:39.81. Other members of the relay were Rachel Shelstad, Quinci Wheeler and Aralyn Vogel.
Maija Kangas and Addie Diaz went 1-2 in the 500-yard freestyle in times of 5:12.37 and 5:14.19.
Audrey Soetanto scored victories in the 100-yard butterfly (58.26) and 200 individual medley (2:09.79) with the speedy Miller in the 100-yard freestyle (52.91) and Kapeller in the 100-yard backstroke (57.92) also winners in the pool.
Rachel Patton and Natalie Smith were the top two divers for Minnetonka with scores of 224.45 and 205.60.
It was the Skipper coaching debut for Craig Charlson.
Minnetonka hosts Hopkins on Sept. 17 in the home opener at Minnetonka Middle School East.