Lindsay Smutka and Brooke Freeman finished one-two in the 50-yard freestyle. Smutka claimed the butterfly race victory, while Freeman got to swim in the breaststroke event, helping Chaska finish with a top-three sweep.
Maddie Stokesbary swam in three varsity events, beating the Bloomington Kennedy swimmer in the adjacent lane to the wall in the 50-yard freestyle.
On senior night, it was the Hawks' smallest class of swimmers that shined in a 98-25 win over Bloomington Kennedy. Chaska led 50-12 into the diving break.
Chaska finished 5-1 in the Metro West Conference for the sixth consecutive season.
Smutka, a returning state qualifier for the Hawks, posted winning times of 25.40 and 1:04.49. Her second individual event, the 100-yard butterfly, saw her defeat teammate Ella Marti by nine hundredths of a second.
Serena Urevig was a double winner as well for the Hawks, a time of 2:18.80 in the 200 individual medley and 57.50 in the 100-yard freestyle.
Ava Kallop in the 200 freestyle (2:09.08) and Eliza Prescher in the 500 freestyle (5:40.51) won distance races with Kailey Pederson swimming 1:03.86 for first place in the 100-yard backstroke.
Marti edged teammate Emma Thompson for the victory in the breaststroke in 1:20.22. Chaska was also victorious in all three relays with Smutka, Freeman, and Stokesbary joined by Payton Fogarty in a second-place 200-yard freestyle relay time of 1:56.06.
Chaska next swims at the Section 2AA Meet on Nov. 6-8 at Eden Prairie Community Center.