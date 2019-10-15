Brooke Freeman knows the season is about the long game. The gains are coming. It's about keeping spirits up. It's about keeping going as the post-season swims get near.
"Right now we know these are going to be the most important and hardest weeks of the season. Knowing that helps in a way, but you never know what's going to be on that board. You know that if you do your best that it will be worth it at the end of the season," she said.
For the Chaska swimmer, one of three seniors on the roster along with Lindsay Smutka and Madison Stokesbary, the 2019 season has been a year of transition.
A year of moving forward.
A year of coming together even more.
The senior class has been even more important with first-year varsity head co-coaches Kendra Maus and Sam Hoffman still getting their feet wet.
"It's definitely been a change with a whole new coaching staff, but I think it's going really well. They really know what they're doing," Freeman said. "In the beginning there was more of a transition and I think with the help of the seniors, guiding them, giving them tips to make the transition easier, really helped."
Of the 31 swimmers and divers on the roster, only 12 are upperclassmen. Many of the younger girls contribute to the varsity line-up.
"I think those girls are all improving. I'm really excited when sections come around how much time they're going to drop. I'm also excited to watch in years to come as they carry the team with their guidance and leadership," Freeman said.
Chaska, with a win over Robbinsdale Cooper Oct. 10, has a 4-1 record in the Metro West Conference. The Hawks swim one more time Oct. 22 at home at Pioneer Ridge Middle School against Bloomington Kennedy before the Section 2AA Meet.
For Freeman, she's excited about sections to see the hard work pay off.
"It's definitely a lot of determination. Just being consistent in your times. Making sure at practice you're watching the clock and you're getting as much out of practice as you can," she said about swimming distance events.
So, what does a senior tell her teammates to keep them going through the toughest stretch of the season?
"We know in about two weeks we'll be starting our taper and we know it will be a lot easier then. It makes us want to push it harder now. We know the work that's put in these next couple of weeks will go a long way at the end," Freeman said.