Lincoln Johnson of the University of Minnesota, a former Chaska High School golfer, shot a medalist score of 66 at a U.S. Open local qualifying event at Legends Golf Club in Prior Lake on May 4.
Johnson led a trio of Gophers in the top three spots, including Waconia's Connor Glynn.
"We’re all really close, so it’s pretty special," Johnson said to Nick Hunter of the Minnesota Golf Association. "For me this is another great opportunity and learning experience at the sectional, so it’ll be good to see and gauge other players’ games and see what I have going. One day I’m going to eventually turn pro and I’m going to want to know what the game looks like. I’ll prepare for it like I do every other event and see what happens."
Johnson, a senior-to-be at the University of Minnesota, will play in the second state event on June 7. Johnson said he will find out in coming days where the tournament will be located. The end goal is Torrey Pines in San Diego for the U.S. Open in June.
ALL-CONFERENCE FOR THE SENIOR
Minnesota State University-Mankato senior Alissa Carlson has been named all-Northern Intercollegiate Conference second team for her efforts during the 2020-21 season.
Carlson, a Chaska native and Chanhassen High School alumni, led the Mavericks with an 82.8 stroke average over the course of 11 rounds played this year. Carlson, who tied for 17th in helping Minnesota State to a third-place finish at the 2020-21 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championship tournament, had a season-low round of 78 in a dual versus Southwest Minnesota State April 8 and in the first round of the NSIC tournament April 23.
Carlson was also a All-NSIC first team selection in 2018-19.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Chanhassen High School alumni Lexi Hanson was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Golfer of the Year.
Hanson, who finished in the top 10 at the NCAA Division II Central Regional on May 6, is the second USF golfer to earn golfer of the year honors. She joins USF head coach Tavia Rutherford, who was honored while a USF student-athlete in 2014-15. Hanson helped USF to a program-best second place at the NSIC Championships.
Hanson becomes the second USF golfer to earn three All-NSIC honors. Hanson was first team this year and in 2019 and second team in 2018. She also was just the second-ever USF women's golf student-athlete to qualify for three consecutive invites to the NCAA Division II Women's Golf Central Regional Championship.
Hanson led NSIC Women's Golf in scoring average two straight years, another first in the program. In 20 rounds in 2021, Hanson had the NSIC's top scoring average by a full two strokes. Hanson, who has won three career titles, had a 77.2 scoring average this year.
TOP-PLAYING FRESHMAN
Jack Johnson was the only freshman to earn Summit League all-conference team honors this season. The Chaska High School graduate was named to the second team for Division I North Dakota State University.
Johnson had a pair of top 10 finishes on the year and a top-five finish. Johnson's 73.94 stroke average this season is the lowest by a freshman in school history, and marked the best scoring average on the Bison team.
At the Golfweek Spring Invitational, Johnson shot a 212 over 54 holes, tied for the 16th best score in school history.
Johnson shot a 73 in the final round at the Summit League Championships, as he finished tied for 24th with a 228. Johnson recorded an eagle on the 16th hole and finished the tournament with two birdies.
DIVISION II CHAMPIONSHIPS
Former Chaska High School teammates Dawson Wills and Clay Kucera each competed in the NCAA Division II Championships on May 17-19 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Wills qualified with Washburn University, which was 12th overall as a team. Wills posted his best round of the tournament on the first day with a 77, placing 71st overall in the field.
Wills competed in all 10 events for the Ichabods this season. He recorded a stroke average of 75.42 over 26 rounds with a season-high third-place individual finish at the Washburn Invitational.
Kucera helped Colorado State University-Pueblo reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. The ThunderWolves were 14th overall over the three days.
Kucera shot 74 in the first round of the ThunderWolves' first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championship in a decade in April.
MGA QUALIFIERS
The Minnesota Golf Association Players' Championship brings together some of the best golfers in the state each summer. Ryan Conn of Chaska Town Course was second in the championship event in 2020.
This year's tournament is set for June 21-23 at Spring Hill Golf Club in Wayzata.
Local qualifiers
May 17 event at Brookview Golf Course: Jack Johnson, graduate of Chaska High School, claimed the seventh and final spot with a 70.
May 18 event at Links at Northfork: Minnetonka High School alumni Gunnar Broin of Chanhassen was medalist with a score of 68.
Players that automatically qualify include 2019 champion Clay Kucera, Chaska High School graduate, and former Minnetonka High School state champion Ben Sigel.
ALL-CONFERENCE FRESHMAN
After a top-20 finish in her collegiate debut on April 25, College of St. Benedict freshman Emily Renner recorded a top-10 finish at the 2020-21 MIAC Championships to earn All-MIAC first team honors.
Renner, a first year from Victoria, a 2019 state team champion at Chanhassen High School, was one of four first-years on the All-MIAC first team list after finishing in a tie for seventh with a three-round total of 233.
After shooting a 79 in the first round, she improved her score each of the final two rounds and finished with a 76 on the third day – tied for the sixth-best 18-hole individual score in CSB history. Her 54-hole total is tied for third best in program history.
Renner's 76 came with a dramatic finish in the final round of the conference meet at Emerald Greens in Hastings. After recording one birdie in the first nine holes of the day, she birdied the final three holes of the tournament to go from seven over on the day to just four over on the day and put her in a position to earn all-conference honors.
She finished the three-day tournament with eight birdies – including a birdie on the first hole of the day in each of the first two rounds.
LEADING THE YOTES
The University of South Dakota men's golf team finished the 2021 Summit League Championships tied for fourth place led by junior Ben Hicks, who finished tied for seventh place to lead the Yotes.
Hicks, a Chanhassen High School graduate, carded a 3-over 75 in the final round, posting 220 for his lowest-54 score of the season.
Hicks played in all 18 rounds this spring, third for South Dakota with a scoring average of 76.28. Hicks had a low round score of 72.